Fashion People Who Dislike Skinny Jeans Are Going for This Trending Denim Style Instead

As much as I've enjoyed the renaissance of skinny jeans, the past few seasons of embracing baggy and wide-leg styles have firmly cemented my love for a little extra volume in the denim department.

There's just something about the relaxed, flowing silhouette that feels effortlessly cool and endlessly wearable. So, naturally, the emerging palazzo jeans trend has captured my full attention. A bold evolution of the wide-leg styles we've grown accustomed to, palazzo jeans take things up a notch with exaggerated proportions and an ultra-dramatic silhouette. Unlike traditional flares, which typically hug the thighs before darting out at the knee, palazzo jeans are cut wide from the hips down, creating an unbroken column of fabric that cascades fluidly to the floor.

Voluminous and dramatic, these sweeping jeans cast a striking shape that makes a denim outfit feel so much more elevated. Pair them with a crisp cotton shirt for a polished aesthetic, or lean into a boho mood with ruffled blouses and delicate lace details.

Whilst palazzo jeans have been making quiet waves in street style circles, they’ve also gained significant traction on the runway. In September, designers such as Gucci, Stella McCartney, Alaïa and Gabriela Hearst showcased variations of the style in their collections, proving that this trend has serious power behind it. With luxury labels backing the look, it’s only a matter of time before palazzo jeans become a mainstay in everyday wardrobes.

A model wears palazzo jeans on the Gucci S/S 25 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those still on the fence about the return of skinnies, palazzo jeans offer the perfect alternative. Whether you're not quite ready to wriggle back into form-fitting jeans or simply want to experiment with proportions, the emerging denim trend is the ticket for sleek daily styling.

From high-street heroes like H&M to premium picks from Agolde, we’ve rounded up the best palazzo jeans to shop now. Keep scrolling to find your perfect pair.

SHOP PALAZZO JEANS:

H&M Crease-Leg Jeans £55 SHOP NOW Style with the matching indigo shirt or pair with a simple tee. Shop the matching Shoulder-Pad Denim Shirt (£55).

Mother Snacks! The Doggie Bag Heel £365 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for its chic and varied jeans collection.

ME+EM Palazzo Travel Jean £175 SHOP NOW Personally, I think Me+Em's jeans are criminally underrated.

Reiss Palazzo Jeans in Mid Blue £168 SHOP NOW These come in regular and petite lengths, so you save yourself a trip to the tailors.

Levi's XL Superwide Jeans £120 SHOP NOW Levi's continues to deliver some of the very best denim on the market.

Agolde Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Style with a pointed-toe heel to dress these up, or pair with a simple ballet flat for a low-key look.

River Island Blue Denim Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Wear these with a fitted top to balance out the proportions of the extra-wide legs.