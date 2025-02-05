Fashion People Who Dislike Skinny Jeans Are Going for This Trending Denim Style Instead

As much as I've enjoyed the renaissance of skinny jeans, the past few seasons of embracing baggy and wide-leg styles have firmly cemented my love for a little extra volume in the denim department.

There's just something about the relaxed, flowing silhouette that feels effortlessly cool and endlessly wearable. So, naturally, the emerging palazzo jeans trend has captured my full attention. A bold evolution of the wide-leg styles we've grown accustomed to, palazzo jeans take things up a notch with exaggerated proportions and an ultra-dramatic silhouette. Unlike traditional flares, which typically hug the thighs before darting out at the knee, palazzo jeans are cut wide from the hips down, creating an unbroken column of fabric that cascades fluidly to the floor.

Influencer wears palazzo jeans

Voluminous and dramatic, these sweeping jeans cast a striking shape that makes a denim outfit feel so much more elevated. Pair them with a crisp cotton shirt for a polished aesthetic, or lean into a boho mood with ruffled blouses and delicate lace details.

Influencer wears palazzo jeans

Whilst palazzo jeans have been making quiet waves in street style circles, they’ve also gained significant traction on the runway. In September, designers such as Gucci, Stella McCartney, Alaïa and Gabriela Hearst showcased variations of the style in their collections, proving that this trend has serious power behind it. With luxury labels backing the look, it’s only a matter of time before palazzo jeans become a mainstay in everyday wardrobes.

Model wears palazzo jeans on the Gucci runway.

A model wears palazzo jeans on the Gucci S/S 25 runway.

For those still on the fence about the return of skinnies, palazzo jeans offer the perfect alternative. Whether you're not quite ready to wriggle back into form-fitting jeans or simply want to experiment with proportions, the emerging denim trend is the ticket for sleek daily styling.

Influencer wears palazzo jeans

From high-street heroes like H&M to premium picks from Agolde, we’ve rounded up the best palazzo jeans to shop now. Keep scrolling to find your perfect pair.

SHOP PALAZZO JEANS:

Crease-Leg Jeans
H&M
Crease-Leg Jeans

Style with the matching indigo shirt or pair with a simple tee.

Shop the matching Shoulder-Pad Denim Shirt (£55).

Snacks! the Doggie Bag Heel - Dine N' Dash
Mother
Snacks! The Doggie Bag Heel

I always come back to Mother Denim for its chic and varied jeans collection.

Palazzo Travel Jean
ME+EM
Palazzo Travel Jean

Personally, I think Me+Em's jeans are criminally underrated.

Palazzo Jeans in Mid Blue
Reiss
Palazzo Jeans in Mid Blue

These come in regular and petite lengths, so you save yourself a trip to the tailors.

Xl Superwide Jeans
Levi's
XL Superwide Jeans

Levi's continues to deliver some of the very best denim on the market.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Style with a pointed-toe heel to dress these up, or pair with a simple ballet flat for a low-key look.

Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
Lycocell Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans

We're already big fans of Marks and Spencer's pair.

Blue Denim Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
River Island
Blue Denim Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Wear these with a fitted top to balance out the proportions of the extra-wide legs.

Le Slim Palazzo Topstitched High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Frame
Le Slim Palazzo Topstitched High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These inky jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

