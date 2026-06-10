Stomping from the annals of Summer Roberts’ wardrobe on The O.C. and Mary-Kate Olsen’s off-duty wardrobe from her NYC days, the perennial indie sleaze combination that is heels and jeans have staged a comeback for summer.
For most, the idea of wearing this exact pairing will instantly conjure images of either Kate Moss stalking through the streets of Camden in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin red soles and denim so tight they appear spray-painted on, or perpetual Bel Air princess, Paris Hilton, wearing bumster-esque jeans with razor-sharp pointed toes on some bubblegum pink carpet. Call it a recession indicator or call it another stop along the nostalgia-driven trend cycle, but we’re once again entering the era of a casual heel.
Speaking to pump connoisseur Cierra O’Day, a Los Angeles-based vintage collector, model and content creator known for her penchant for late ‘90s to early ‘00s Prada and Miu Miu, she charts this return to a “craving for glamour”.
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“A great pump instantly changes how I feel in an outfit, it’s like a superpower,” she adds. On the specific rise of jeans and heels outfits, she notes that it’s become a staple outfit formula because “it's one of those combinations that's incredibly simple but endlessly adaptable, the same formula can look completely different depending on the jeans and the heel,” she notes.
As for the specific heels she’s noticing emerge, she cites peep-toe heels as the defining shoe silhouette of the summer. “There's nothing better than showing off a good pedicure or some toe cleavage and they carry this subtle charm that feels nostalgic.”
This is something tastemakers like pop siren Addison Rae, California cool girl Devon Lee Carlson and the grand dame of succubus chic Gabbriette Bechtel echo in their respective off-duty looks, pairing the sleek and sexy silhouette with everything from low-rise jeans to flared styles.
But when it comes to finding the right heel for you, O’Day notes that “the key is to find the pairs that feel like an extension of yourself and your closet.” “If I wear starting from scratch, I’d buy one pair that goes with nearly everything, for me it's my Miu Miu black patent leather pumps, and a pair that just makes you smile when you wear them, again, for me it's my Prada pink satin lighting bolt heels.”
Still, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling jeans and heels. So, whether you want to embrace your inner Lauren Conrad circa The Hills or take a more modern route similar to the ensembles of Olivia Dean and Hailey Bieber, scroll below to uncover the chicest jeans and heels outfits to wear this summer.
5 Chic Jeans and Heels Outfit to Wear in Summer 2026:
1. Embroidered Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: Embracing the Y2K undertones of the silhouette, Hailey Bieber embraced a full trifecta of vintage staples for this look, including a sequin-embellished DKNY top, archival Manolo Blahniks and her trusted Levi’s 501s. Though back in the day, this silhouette would’ve qualified as a humble going-out look, it’s proof that flanking hardworking denim with more chintzy pieces will always bring out its most lurid qualities. Round two at Les Deux, anyone?
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Motel
Motel Yorenda Cami Top in Sequin Blue
Calling all Blumarine barbies, this aquamarine tank is the perfect addition to balmy wardrobes.
AGOLDE
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Los Angeles-based brand Agolde is a pillar of impeccable denim, and the '90s jeans are the most revered style of all.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Elaphe Slingback Sandals
Step back in time with these very Carrie Bradshaw-approved Manolos.
2. Bustier Top + Stovepipe Jeans + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: Taking a more American in Paris interpretation on the silhouette, this ensemble, seen here on New York City-based stylist and Who What Wear Editor in Residence Coco Schiffer, focuses on the cardinal staples of French girl dressing. Between the ultra-stiff denim and the gracefully romantic heels, the soft blouse and whimsical basket bag fall into step as styles that will carry you from Marseille to Le Marais.
Style Notes: The fundamentals of wearing jeans with heels is to offset the functional nature of the trousers with a shoe style that’s intrinsically flirtatious. Subverting long-established codes of dressing takes practice, but the contrast between noughties-approved wedge flip-flops with contemporary khaki jeans and a preppy knit is exceptionally chic. Just throw on a pair of wire headphones, and you’ll have a look that will earn you a lot of compliments for the way you’ve mastered wearing basics in a way that is anything but boring.
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Rise & Fall
Women's Superfine Merino V Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall offer exceptional knitwear, and this superfine merino style is no different.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
More mutable than indigo or cobalt washes, this khaki shade is quickly becoming catnip for minimalist dressers.