With less than 2 weeks until summer, you might initially expect all of your outfits to feature linen trousers or Bermuda shorts of some sort. But the truth is, you'll find me in jeans more often than not. Arguably the hardest-working category in my capsule wardrobe, there's no pant style quite as versatile, comfortable and timeless as denim trousers, or some sort, remains my go-to on those days when I’m stuck on what to wear.
And with the new season at the forefront of my mind, I’m on the hunt for some fresh ways to style them. My first port of call? My Instagram feed, of course, and very quickly, my saved folder was filled with a myriad of effortlessly chic ways to style my denim for summer 2026. And the best part? Each it-girl-approved jeans styling perfectly balances feeling elevated enough to add interest to my summer outfit rotations, but classic enough to remain wearable and versatile for many years to come. And to make things easier for you, I've rounded them up below.
From elegant blouses and ballet flats to cool tank tops and sandals, here are the five it-girl-approved ways to style your jeans for summer 2026.
5 It-Girl-Approved Ways to Style Your Jeans for Summer 2026
1. Blouse + Straight-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: When they want a top that’s slightly more formal than a classic vest or tank, elegant dressers turn to statement blouses as a polished alternative to dress up their denim for more formal occasions. This simple but pretty top style works extremely well with any wash, shape, or length of jeans from now until early autumn, not to mention it looks expensive regardless of the price point you opt for.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Ileana Blouse
French girl-approved.
Boden
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans-Light Vintage
The styling possibilities are endless.
Michael Kors
Piper Flex Leather Ballet Flat
Two-tone ballet flats will make your jeans outfit look even more elegant.
DeMellier
The Hudson
Perfect for in or out of the office.
2. Linen Shirt + Cropped Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: It’s officially linen season. However, instead of the classic drawstring pants I typically opt for, I’ll be pairing my black button-up shirt with my cropped jeans and one of 2026’s biggest sandal trends—the two-tone flip-flops.
These resemble a number of designer options on the market right now.
The Row
Terrasse Bag
You'll reach for this no matter the season.
3. Racer Vest + Cuff-Hem Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a classic vest in summer, but to make this top style feel slightly more elevated for 2026, why not opt for a contrast trim iteration? Then, balance it out with a pair of on-trend cuff-hem jeans and timeless black sandals.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Ribbed Cotton Vest Top
This also comes in a burgundy and navy colourways.