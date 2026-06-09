If You’re Going to Wear Jeans This Summer, Here Are 5 It-Girl-Approved Ways to Style Them

From blouses and ballet flats to tank tops and sandals, here are the five it-girl-approved ways to style your jeans for summer 2026.

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Summer Jeans Outfits 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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With less than 2 weeks until summer, you might initially expect all of your outfits to feature linen trousers or Bermuda shorts of some sort. But the truth is, you'll find me in jeans more often than not. Arguably the hardest-working category in my capsule wardrobe, there's no pant style quite as versatile, comfortable and timeless as denim trousers, or some sort, remains my go-to on those days when I’m stuck on what to wear.

And with the new season at the forefront of my mind, I’m on the hunt for some fresh ways to style them. My first port of call? My Instagram feed, of course, and very quickly, my saved folder was filled with a myriad of effortlessly chic ways to style my denim for summer 2026. And the best part? Each it-girl-approved jeans styling perfectly balances feeling elevated enough to add interest to my summer outfit rotations, but classic enough to remain wearable and versatile for many years to come. And to make things easier for you, I've rounded them up below.

From elegant blouses and ballet flats to cool tank tops and sandals, here are the five it-girl-approved ways to style your jeans for summer 2026.

5 It-Girl-Approved Ways to Style Your Jeans for Summer 2026

1. Blouse + Straight-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

Summer Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: When they want a top that’s slightly more formal than a classic vest or tank, elegant dressers turn to statement blouses as a polished alternative to dress up their denim for more formal occasions. This simple but pretty top style works extremely well with any wash, shape, or length of jeans from now until early autumn, not to mention it looks expensive regardless of the price point you opt for.

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2. Linen Shirt + Cropped Jeans + Flip-Flops

Summer Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: It’s officially linen season. However, instead of the classic drawstring pants I typically opt for, I’ll be pairing my black button-up shirt with my cropped jeans and one of 2026’s biggest sandal trends—the two-tone flip-flops.

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3. Racer Vest + Cuff-Hem Jeans + Sandals

Summer Jeans Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a classic vest in summer, but to make this top style feel slightly more elevated for 2026, why not opt for a contrast trim iteration? Then, balance it out with a pair of on-trend cuff-hem jeans and timeless black sandals.

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