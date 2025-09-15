Chicer Than Skinny Jeans—Every Guy With Cool Style is Wearing These 5 Fall Denim Styles Instead

I’m thrilled to say hello to everyone who’s reading this and to share with you a glimpse into some of the insights I’ve gained through my 15-year career in fashion. I’m a Canadian-born fashion enthusiast and style expert, currently working for luxury retailer Holt Renfrew, which, for those who know, is Canada’s fashion mecca! I’m excited to share with you some exciting stories from my travels and my personal styling tips that I apply to all aspects of my life.
September is one of those months that signals a shift into a new way of dressing. As we hang up our summer staples, we start to think about what we need to buy for the fall season. For me, fall fashion is my favorite time of year. As someone who’s always on the go, I can’t live without a trusty pair of jeans. I don’t think I’m ready to step into the skinny trend once again, but I recently tried on five different fits that will carry me through the next couple of months. I like to have fun with my style while simultaneously looking clean and put together. Below, I've shared some of my favorite denim styles out there right now that achieve just that. In addition to my perfectly curated collection of fall denim, I've also shared how I am styling each pair. The hope is that these looks will serve as your cheat sheet to easy and stylish fall dressing all season long.
Perfect For: Being on set with talent and creatives
I love fall sweaters. If I’m on set, I like to be comfortable but look put together. Typically, studios are heavily air-conditioned, so I’ll be in cozy, thick sweaters, and I always love a pop of color.
Levi
568™ Loose Straight Jeans
Sacai
Wool Zip Cardigan
ROBERT BARAKETT
The Barakett Cotton T-Shirt
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes
A Jet Black Jean that Goes With Everything
Perfect For: Visiting our stores
It’s surprisingly hard to find a perfect jet black pair of jeans. These are the DL1961 Russel Slim Jeans. I love a slim straight fit because it’s perfect for work. I love monochromatic layering, so I’ve styled two mint pieces from The Row together.
Rag & Bone has really been hitting the nail on the head these days. I love jeans that give you the classic selvedge look without sacrificing comfort. These are in a more athletic fit, so you get a looser feel to the look. I love pairing dress shirts back to jeans as well—it gives the perfect business casual.
In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.
A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.