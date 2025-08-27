I’m Calling It Now: The Coolest Fall Denim Outfits Won’t Include Black *or* Blue Jeans

Don't worry, blue and black jeans are not entirely out for fall, but they'll likely be overshadowed by bolder washes, such as red. Jennifer Lawrence highlighted this denim trend while walking in NYC this week, wearing red wide-leg corduroy jeans from The Row paired with a white sweatshirt, black slide sandals, and a yellow tote bag.

If you recall, red pants were a major trend last winter, seen on influencers such as Elsa Hosk, Sara Walker, Marina Torres, and even Lawrence herself. It's no surprise that this trend is returning ahead of the colder months.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white sweater, red jeans, black leather slides and a yellow dior tote.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Chan Pant ($875); Studio Nicholson Spring Sandal ($430); Dior Spring 2026 Book Tote

Whether you're running errands or having brunch with friends, red denim adds a fresh addition of color that effortlessly elevates any look. It also complements fall tones like chocolate brown, navy, gray, and plum—one of the top color trends for fall 2025. With that said, if you're thinking about adding a pair to your wardrobe, keep scrolling. We've curated the best styles to shop now, along with various red jean outfits to inspire your looks.

Get the Look

Shop More Chic Red Jeans

Courtney wears a white t-shirt, a black bag and red jeans.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Luxy wears a brown leather jacket and red jeans.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

