The 2026 Version of Skinny Jeans Are Here and I Tried Them On—This Is Why They’re a Game-Changer

The subject of whether or not skinny jeans are "in" is a frequent debate, with the most recent rhetoric being that a comeback is upon us. Despite this, I haven't found a pair I loved enough to recommend (or wear) in years. That changed this week. This is because Agolde, one of my favorite denim brands, just released what I consider to be the 2026 version of skinny jeans—and I tried them. The jeans I'm referring to are the new Agolde Cocktail Jeans.
The Cocktail Jeans, which come in a few staple washes, feature a low waist and have a hint of stretch, but they don't look like the dated stretch skinny jeans of decades past. At first glance, they have the look of a 100% cotton pair. They also have a button fly, which sets them apart from the low-rise skinny jeans I wore years ago, and gives them a classic look. The jeans don't have as small a leg opening (13", for reference) as the aforementioned "dated" skinny jeans that had more of a tapered silhouette. Because of this, you could even call the Agolde Cocktail Jeans a skinny-straight hybrid. Something else that I was struck by was how soft and comfortable the jeans are. I could honestly wear them on an hours-long flight.
These are undoubtedly all-seasons jeans, but during winter, in particular, I gravitate toward jeans that are a bit slimmer, to offset the oversized coats and sweaters I wear almost daily. This is why the arrival of the Cocktail Jeans was particularly timely. But I'm aware that buying jeans online without trying them on is tricky, so I'm sharing more of my insights into the new skinny jeans everyone will wear in 2026 below. Scroll for thoughts, pics, and to shop the jeans (along with the Agolde tops I paired with them).
Agolde Cocktail Jeans in Immersion
Black skinny jeans are my favorite skinny jeans, so I was eager to try this inky pair. The Agolde Cocktail Jeans in Immersion are super saturated and could easily be dressed up or down. The fit is slim without being tight. There's the slightest bit of slouch to them that makes them look modern and cool. For reference, I'm 5'4" and am wearing both jeans in size 26, and the 28.5'' inseam length was perfect for me. That said, they weren't so short that they'd seem too cropped for someone taller. (Side note: I paired them with Agolde's Adine Shrunken Tee, and I think it's my new favorite T-shirt—extremely soft and the perfect weight and slightly boxy fit.)
Agolde Cocktail Jeans in Reissue
The dark-wash denim trend is one of my favorite denim trends in recent memory. They're just so elegant, and work beautifully for any occasion. Given this, Agolde's Cocktail Jeans in Reissue are the perfect skinny jeans for the fashion moment we're living in. Unlike many dark-wash jeans, these weren't the slightest bit stiff—quite the opposite, in fact. I found them to be a tiny bit roomier in the waist than the black pair, so I just wore them a bit lower. I usually only wear slim-fitting jeans with something loose or boxy on top, but Agolde's slim-fitting Eve Twist Tee complemented the jeans perfectly, likely thanks to the subtly slouchy fit of the jeans.
My Verdict
If you read my previous words, you can probably tell I'm a big fan of the Agolde Cocktail Jeans, and predict they'll start selling out across the internet as soon as shoppers catch wind of them. With the slightly relaxed fit, not-so-tapered legs, button fly, and low-but-not-too-low rise, they're the updated version of skinny jeans in every way. (Fun fact: They even come in a recycled leather version.) Scroll on to join me in adding the new It jeans to your denim collection.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.