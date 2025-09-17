Rising Star Sophie Telegadis Wore The Vintage Dress of Her Dreams for Her Feature Film Debut

Sophie Telegadis' heart is full. Her two worlds, acting and music, are quickly and simultaneously taking flight as she emerges as one of Hollywood's newest multihyphenate talents to watch. On September 5, Telegadis released her debut EP, Tele, with RCA Records, a 7-track collection that is a dreamy blend of breathy bedroom pop and emotional lyricism. Then a week later, she arrived in Toronto for her feature film debut in Driver's Ed, in which she stars opposite Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon. A modern-day road trip movie, the action-comedy follows a group of teens who steal their driver's ed car in hopes to track down a high school senior's college-age girlfriend and win her back.
With two major career moments colliding, Telegadis is positioning herself as a bonafide breakout with a growing fanbase. Planted firmly on our radar for fall, the rising star gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her TIFF premiere moment, complete with a white vintage number perfect for a glam Hollywood moment.
"I was taking notes the entire time my stylist was doing my hair because… can it look like this every day??"
"The uncontrollable laugh breaks take up about an hour of our glam time."
"This dress has been waiting in my closet for its perfect moment. A true vintage dress of my dreams from my favorite vintage shop back home in Topanga."
"The way my MUA organized this bag scratched an itch in my brain."
"Sweet little dolce vita shoes. Going to wear them on my wedding night."
"Me waiting for that room service champagne."
"I can’t wait for you guys to see the film, oh my goodness."
"Okay you can stop following me now. Off to the premiere, wish me luck!!"