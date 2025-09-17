Rising Star Sophie Telegadis Wore The Vintage Dress of Her Dreams for Her Feature Film Debut

Hero image for TIFF Getting Ready With Me story with actress and singer/songwriter Sophie Telegadis. In the photos, shot in her hotel, she is wearing a white halter dress with white pumps.
(Image credit: Marc Santos)
Sophie Telegadis' heart is full. Her two worlds, acting and music, are quickly and simultaneously taking flight as she emerges as one of Hollywood's newest multihyphenate talents to watch. On September 5, Telegadis released her debut EP, Tele, with RCA Records, a 7-track collection that is a dreamy blend of breathy bedroom pop and emotional lyricism. Then a week later, she arrived in Toronto for her feature film debut in Driver's Ed, in which she stars opposite Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon. A modern-day road trip movie, the action-comedy follows a group of teens who steal their driver's ed car in hopes to track down a high school senior's college-age girlfriend and win her back.

With two major career moments colliding, Telegadis is positioning herself as a bonafide breakout with a growing fanbase. Planted firmly on our radar for fall, the rising star gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her TIFF premiere moment, complete with a white vintage number perfect for a glam Hollywood moment.

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. She is sitting in the glam chair wearing a white robe while her hairstylist Eduardo Bravo puts final touches on her look.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"I was taking notes the entire time my stylist was doing my hair because… can it look like this every day??"

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. Makeup artist Ian Russell puts final blush touch ups on the actress as she gets ready for her film premiere.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. She is sitting in the glam chair wearing a white robe and laughing as she gets final makeup touches.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"The uncontrollable laugh breaks take up about an hour of our glam time."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary featuring Sophie&#039;s premiere dress hanging from her closet door.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"This dress has been waiting in my closet for its perfect moment. A true vintage dress of my dreams from my favorite vintage shop back home in Topanga."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. A look at her makeup essentials featuring Christian Dior products.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"The way my MUA organized this bag scratched an itch in my brain."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary featuring Sophie&#039;s premiere look shoes, a pair of white slingback heels from Dolce Vita.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"Sweet little dolce vita shoes. Going to wear them on my wedding night."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. She is standing in the doorway of her hotel room looking off camera wearing a white halter dress with slim white belt.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"Me waiting for that room service champagne."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. She is peaking out from the bathroom door in her hotel room showing off her glam look and nails.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. Standing in the doorway of her hotel room, Sophie poses in her premiere look, a white halter dress.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"I can’t wait for you guys to see the film, oh my goodness."

Image from Sophie Telegadis&#039; TIFF photo diary. Standing in her hotel elevator wearing a white halter dress before heading to her premiere.

(Image credit: Marc Santos)

"Okay you can stop following me now. Off to the premiere, wish me luck!!"

Photographer: Marc Santos

Hairstylist: Eduardo Bravo

Makeup Artist: Ian Russell

