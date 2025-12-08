You're About to Be Seeing a Lot of Spike Fearn

The 25-year-old actor from Leicestershire, England, just wrapped the Alice Birch film Sweetsick before jetting off to Los Angeles for a few days of press, so understandably, his brain is a bit scrambled. Speaking at a frenetic pace, he tosses around the words "grateful," "excited," and "in awe" in heavy rotation as he attempts to describe the trance-like state he was in mere days before our interview. Watching the genius work around him, Fearn says he found a new feeling on that job, one he knows he'll be chasing for the rest of his life. "All I can say is I'm so excited for people to see that movie," he says, flashing a grin.
People will soon be seeing a lot of Fearn and his piercing baby blues and tousled brunette locks. With three films hitting theaters over the next few months, his slate reads like that of a seasoned A-list actor. Rom-com, ensemble heist film, powerful drama—there's a little bit of everything. It all starts this month with Ella McCay from Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaker James L. Brooks. The comedic drama follows its titular character, an idealistic 34-year-old politician, as she becomes governor of the state she was born and raised in while juggling a complicated family and home life that threatens to get in the way. Fearn shares the screen with an all-star cast in the film, including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edebiri. It's a magnetic breakout performance for the actor playing Ella's younger brother Casey.
"I think that was the best experience ever," Fearn says. "This whole experience is a very 'pinch me' moment." The actor was familiar with some of Brooks's iconic catalog, like The Simpsons, Terms of Endearment, and As Good as It Gets, but it wasn't until a friend showed him Broadcast News, the filmmaker's 1987 television news satire, two weeks prior to receiving the Ella McCay script that it really clicked for Fearn. "I was very, very excited," he tells me.
Fearn went into the audition not expecting anything to come of it, but much to his surprise, he got a callback and was invited to meet with Brooks. "I should back myself a little bit more," he says, his hands fidgeting. "I ended up meeting Jim and speaking about the role, and I remember making him laugh." Fearn flew out to L.A. and met Brooks at his home, where the two sat and spoke for a while about feelings. Fearn had just come off another project, and as was usually the case for him when wrapping a shoot and coming out of that bubble, he was feeling a bit down.
"It was a massive challenge for me, this [film]," Fearn says. "It felt like I was really out of my depth. I got the part, and then I instantly just crawled into a hole for a week and was really scared about how I was ever going to do this."
At the time, he was listening to a lot of late English singer-songwriter Nick Drake and was inspired by the artist's tragic story. "I was just very sad and depressed," he says. "I remember speaking to [James] about Nick Drake, and he was like, 'That's it, man! That's the feeling, that downness.'" Fearn ran with that in finding Casey.
In the film, Casey suffers from social anxiety stemming from a childhood filled with trauma—his father's infidelity scandal and his mother's death—and as a result, he has become a bit reclusive. Distraught from a fallout with his girlfriend Susan and hiding out from his overbearing sister, he spends all of his time inside his apartment working as a sports betting analyst. Casey, too, speaks at a frenetic pace, but he has his own set of ticks and nervous energy. It's a performance that requires a specific physicality and comedic timing that Fearn nails.
One of the film's standout moments is a scene where Casey works up the courage to meet with his ex-girlfriend Susan (played brilliantly by Edebiri). In a painfully awkward yet hilarious exchange, the two struggle to communicate their true feelings for one another before finally breaking through. The scene was a highlight for the actor, one he thought about a lot leading up to filming it. "Ayo is brilliant," Fearn says of working with the actress. "She understands humor so well—far, far better than me. What she was giving out, I was just rolling with [it]."
Working on Ella McCay was a massive learning experience for Fearn. He was like a sponge, soaking everything up on set. "I learned so much of how to be a professional as well as a great performer," he adds.
Fearn's only formal acting education was attending the Television Workshop in Nottingham after high school. He was unsure of what he wanted to do with this life, and his parents and friends' moms suggested he try acting on account of his great storytelling skills. "I was like, 'Everyone's taking the piss out of me a little bit,'" he says with a laugh. He decided to give it a go and applied for the Television Workshop. Fearn got into the reserve group the first year and spent that time watching every film he could think of. "I think I watched every Leo [DiCaprio] movie, everything that Al Pacino did, anything [Robert] De Niro's done, Jack Nicholson, all these greats. I just fell in love with the world of film and acting. I was like, 'This is what I want to do,' and now, I'm here talking to you," he says.
Indeed, Fearn's Hollywood ascent has been swift, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Up next, he has his first leading role in the Focus Features rom-com Finding Emily alongside Angourie Rice. In it, he plays a musician from Manchester chasing after his dream girl. It gave him the opportunity to learn how to play guitar and sing a little bit. "Still might not be great," Fearn laughs, putting to rest any thought of him becoming the next viral indie singer. "But I'm so proud to be a part of that movie."
Shortly after that, he has the heist film 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank starring Liam Neeson and a "who's who of young Hollywood" lineup, including Talia Ryder, Whitney Peak, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Shot in Dublin and set in the '90s, the comedy follows four burgeoning teen criminals and their elaborate plans. "I'm very excited for people to see me as a blonde guy," Fearn tells me, adding that his character is an artist type and was really fun to play.
Then there's the aforementioned Sweetsick with Cate Blanchett about a woman who possesses a unique gift to see what others need most at a significant cost to herself. Fearn isn't really ready to talk about this one yet. "I have so much to say about it, but I just can't right now," he says. "When that's shaken, I guess that's when I'll really be like, 'Okay, I've done this, and it's this,' but right now, it's [still fresh]."
With the résumé the actor is building, you'd think he would have had an "I made it" moment by now, but Fearn cringes at the thought. "I don't think it's happened yet," he says. "And I hope it never does." For now, he's simply focused on telling great stories, working on great projects, and chasing that feeling.
Catch Fearn's breakout performance in Ella McCay in theaters December 12.