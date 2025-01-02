I've Done the Research: Stylish Celebrities Wore These 8 Wardrobe Basics the Most in 2024

(Image credit: Backgrid; Getty Images)

You know the phrase "Stars—they're just like us"? Nowhere is this more evident than in the world of fashion. Like us, celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Bella Hadid rely on a few classic pieces to take the guesswork out of everyday dressing.

Since there's no better time than the New Year to evaluate the gaps in our closet and add clothing and accessories that will make getting dressed easier, I delved deep into celebrity style from the past year to see what elevated wardrobe basics celebrities wore most. This way, you and I can take inspiration and integrate these pieces into our closets in 2025.

After countless hours of sifting through paparazzi photos and Who What Wear articles, a clear theme emerged among style icons: They value versatility. This means chic, timeless pieces that transcend fleeting trends, such as perfectly fitted jeans, crisp white T-shirts, tailored jackets, and practical yet stylish footwear.

As we step into 2025, keep scrolling to discover the wardrobe staples celebrities favored in 2024. These pieces will give you a solid foundation to build upon, whether you're feeling classic, trendy, or anything in between.

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

On Dakota Johnson: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans ($98); The Row Andra Shirt in Silk ($2150)

It doesn't get more classic than Levi's 501 '90s Jeans. They are not only adored by everyday people on Instagram and TikTok for their vintage look, but they are also favored by celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Sofia Richie, Bieber, and Johnson. These jeans offer a comfortable mid-rise fit and a flattering, slightly loose design in the leg.

Intimissimi Boat Neck Top

On Bella Hadid: Intimissimi Boat Neck Top ($59); Coachtopia Alter/Ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather ($350)

Since Kendall Jenner wore Intimissimi's Boat Neck Top in March 2023, it has gone viral and become a fall essential due to its lightweight design, soft and buttery feel, and sexy semisheer fabric. We've seen it on Jennifer Lopez over the past year, but the most recent celebrity to wear it is Hadid, who styled it with a leather jacket, gray-wash jeans, and boots.

intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top $59 SHOP NOW

Joe's Jeans The Baby T-Shirt

On Hailey Bieber: Joe's Jeans The Baby Cotton-Blend T-Shirt ($88); Magda Butrym bucket hat

The market is flooded with white T-shirts for women, but let's be honest—finding that perfect one can still feel like a treasure hunt. I'm always looking for a fitted style that is not too cropped or long, so when I stumbled upon a baby tee from Joe's Jeans showcased on Bieber's Instagram in July, I knew my quest had finally ended. Believe me when I say this tee is about to become your ultimate go-to.

Joe's Jeans The Baby Cotton-Blend T-Shirt $88 SHOP NOW

Ugg Mini Platform Boots

On Jennifer Lopez: Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($125); Brunello Cucinelli sweater

This winter, Ugg has taken center stage in celebrities' wardrobes. From Jenner to Lopez, we have seen plenty of style inspiration. However, I've noticed a shift: While A-listers once commonly opted for the Tasman or Tazz slippers, 2024 marked the rise of Ugg's Mini Platform Boots. It won't be long before this popular style sells out everywhere, so grab a pair while you can.

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots $170 $125 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

On Kaia Gerber: J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater ($70); Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag ($2900); Repetto ballet flats

My colleagues and I at Who What Wear always talk about how comfortable and well-fitting J.Crew's cashmere sweaters are. We were thrilled to see Kaia Gerber wearing one of the styles, confirming our appreciation for these garments. This knit is available in four colors and is currently on sale, so we recommend stocking up ASAP.

j.crew Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater $138 $70 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Leather Loafers

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Soft Eel Leather Loafers, Ness Jacket in Cotton and Cashmere ($1990), and Borjis Jeans ($595)

Sorry to Gucci and Prada loafers, but The Row's Soft Leather Loafers are the new popular style in town. Everywhere I look, every chic celebrity is wearing these flats, and no, I'm not exaggerating. From Jenner and Taylor Russell and Elle Fanning—I can keep going—these sleek and expensive-looking shoes have become the hottest style on every fashion person's feet.

The Row Soft Eel Leather Loafers $1290 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Leather Loafers $1250 SHOP NOW

Freja Mini Chrystie Bag

On Jennifer Lawrence: Freja Mini Chrystie Bag ($268); Goldie Organic Girlfriend Tee ($85); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($90)

I love noting which investment-worthy designer bags celebrities wear, but seeing them don affordable options is always refreshing. Take Freja's chic Mini Chrystie Bag, which is priced under $300. Jennifer Lawrence has repeatedly flaunted the sleek black version throughout 2024. Let's not forget Gabrielle Union, who effortlessly styled the ivory option with a midi skirt and a classic button-down shirt. This bag is classified as an east-west style, which is currently trending in fashion, but this specific style is timeless due to its minimalistic design. It can easily be dressed up or down and features soft leather that is perfect for any season.

Freja Mini Chrystie Bag Black $268 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Textured Leather Jacket

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6500); Bottega Veneta Cha Cha High Heel Sandals ($1150)

The leather jacket remains a classic wardrobe staple, but celebrities are increasingly drawn to a specific style: the bomber jacket, particularly Saint Laurent's oversize lambskin leather jacket. Just look at Bieber—who styled it effortlessly with track shorts and a T-shirt—or Hadid—who paired it with a delicate lace camisole and matching skirt. Even Sofia Richie Grainge made it her own, pairing it with wide-leg jeans and metallic heels. This versatile leather bomber has quickly turned into an IYKYK essential, and it’s poised to remain a coveted favorite well into 2025.

Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket $6500 SHOP NOW