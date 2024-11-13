The Specific Uggs Kaia Gerber Wears for a Coffee Run in L.A.
As someone who's never lived outside of Southern California, I can't help but experience a bit of FOMO when it comes to fall weather. What's it like to enjoy crisp, cool air and falling leaves? While we certainly don't need full-on coats and snow boots, SoCal residents still love their cozy Uggs this time of year. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's latest low-key outing.
Photographed grabbing a matcha latte in Los Angeles, Gerber wore an extremely simple, laid-back look consisting of a hoodie, leggings, and Ugg Tasman Slippers ($110). The shoes come in several colors, including dark brown, black, and burgundy, but I'm quite partial to Kaia's light sand hue. In the past, I've typically reserved slippers for inside my house, but thanks to Gerber's approval, I'm now incredibly tempted to wear them on my next coffee run. 'Tis the season to stay cozy, after all! Scroll down to see Kaia Gerber's newest outfit, and shop her exact Ugg slippers before they inevitably sell out.
On Kaia Gerber: Ugg Tasman Slippers ($110)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.