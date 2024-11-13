The Specific Uggs Kaia Gerber Wears for a Coffee Run in L.A.

As someone who's never lived outside of Southern California, I can't help but experience a bit of FOMO when it comes to fall weather. What's it like to enjoy crisp, cool air and falling leaves? While we certainly don't need full-on coats and snow boots, SoCal residents still love their cozy Uggs this time of year. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's latest low-key outing.

Photographed grabbing a matcha latte in Los Angeles, Gerber wore an extremely simple, laid-back look consisting of a hoodie, leggings, and Ugg Tasman Slippers ($110). The shoes come in several colors, including dark brown, black, and burgundy, but I'm quite partial to Kaia's light sand hue. In the past, I've typically reserved slippers for inside my house, but thanks to Gerber's approval, I'm now incredibly tempted to wear them on my next coffee run. 'Tis the season to stay cozy, after all! Scroll down to see Kaia Gerber's newest outfit, and shop her exact Ugg slippers before they inevitably sell out.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Ugg Tasman Slippers ($110)

Shop Kaia Gerber's Exact Ugg Slippers

Ugg Tasman Slippers $110 SHOP NOW

Shop Other Ugg Styles

UGG Tazz Platform Slippers $130 SHOP NOW Gerber's slippers also come in this platform silhouette.

UGG< New Heights Uggplush Lined Clogs $140 SHOP NOW These new heeled Ugg clogs are so cool.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boots $170 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lopez just wore these brand-new Ugg boots.

UGG Discoquette Slide Slippers $110 SHOP NOW These slippers are as comfortable as they are stylish.

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boots $160 SHOP NOW If it's not broken, why fix it? This style is classic.

UGG Coquette Shearling Lined Slippers $120 SHOP NOW I wear these slippers 365 days a year.

UGG Disquette Slippers $110 SHOP NOW These lug soles are so practical for winter.