I'm a Handbag Designer—4 Fashion-Forward Styles to Invest In This Spring

If you haven't heard of Freja, you might as well now. The buzzy, internet-beloved label has grown a following thanks to its subtle, minimalist-chic handbags seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber. If it has the Rhode founder's seal of approval, it definitely has ours. The off-the-cuff aesthetic the brand has perfected has been, in part, due to manufactured marketing plans and celebrity endorsements, like most of-the-moment brands, and it all started with the label's equally-as-cool founder, Jenny Lei.

Lei, whose enviable life and style have been infused into the brand's core DNA, has grown alongside her audience. Freja wasn't always the trendier, more youthful sister to The Row. Instead, it grew out of the desire to find the perfect work bag. They're not exactly pieces suited to the most glamorous of occasions, but rather, they focus on the needs and desires of women. Frankly, it's why the brand has exploded over the last few years—people want high-quality handbags that serve a purpose and look incredible.

"If you want to create a brand with longevity in today's world, you cannot overlook first building a strong foundation of integrity and trust," Lei explains to Who What Wear. She's spent the last few years building the brand as well as the community that comes along with it. There's an IRL element, a strong person-forward social presence, and a knack for being open about the design and manufacturing process—steps Lei documents through the brand's on-site blog. "I truly believe that's why we were able to survive," she says. "We prioritized having a unique point of view and building a community that believed in the story just as much as the product and became our brand champions. It's not the fastest way to build a company, but I'm not in a rush to get anywhere fast."

Below, we sit down with Lei to get the inside scoop on leading the label the internet has come to love, and as she's a pioneer within the current purse space, we get her thoughts on her favorite spring handbag trends.

Tell us a little bit about how Freja came to be. How did the label start, and what is your current projection on success in a digital-first, influencer-led world where it feels like everyone (including Hailey Bieber!) now owns a bag?

It all started with a dream to design the perfect work bag for modern women. Beyond the product, I wanted to create a brand with intention and purpose woven into its very fabric, one that made a net-positive impact on the world. It took us a year to develop our first product (the Linnea Tote), and here we are four short years later with a full collection.

I'm proud to say that not much has changed since then. We still hold ourselves to the highest standard for the environment and our people, and I hold that commitment in the highest regard. We still only produce in small batches, holding only a few months of inventory at any time. We don't release regular collections or seasonal items and only create products our community requests and has a need for. We still work with the same factory and actually pay them more now than when we started even though our orders are much larger. We prioritize hiring women and BIPOC whenever possible, and I'm happy to share that 80% of our team is women.

In a world where we're swinging between overly hyped It bags with adornments indicative of luxury status and understated, subtle handbags, we're curious to know how you position Freja in the market and the consumer you're aiming to attract. What is she into? What does she like?

Our customer is discerning, leads a multifaceted lifestyle, and invests in foundation pieces for her thoughtfully considered wardrobe. She is trend resistant and selects timeless bags that can grow and evolve with her. My goal with Freja was to provide cornerstone bags that she can lean on day after day—pieces that marry form with function and, more importantly, spark joy and confidence when you put them on. That means creating classic silhouettes that are polished yet laid-back, carefully selecting color palettes that work in harmony, and keeping each design grounded with a strong focus on practicality and purpose. Form follows function, and hopefully, that ethos is clearly reflected in each design. These bags work overtime so she can focus on doing big things.

Naturally, the entire vibe of the label feels quite minimal, chic, and elevated while still relying on these timeless, almost retro silhouettes—do you have any particular stories, moments, or memories involving the women in your life and their handbags?

I remember growing up my mom having one special-occasion purse that she would wear rarely. I also had a phase in college where I spent every last cent of my savings purchasing designer bags that sat in the closet because, well, I was a broke college student that had nowhere to wear them. Not sure if this was the post-purchase remorse or growing up or a combination of both, but I developed a strong notion that things we invest in are meant to be loved and used, not sit on a shelf. I also strongly believe that every single day is a gift, and even our everyday bags—especially our everyday bags—should feel luxurious to use and wear. Nowadays, I would much rather invest in something I can use every day rather than just on special occasions.

You lead one of the few brands that, in our opinion, seem to do it right, as you create an entire world/lifestyle around owning Freja. To you, what does the future of small businesses and digital marketing look like?

I think we're living in extraordinary times with the accessibility and proliferation of social media and its opportunities. Freja wouldn't have been possible just a few years ago. Digital marketing has lowered the barrier to entry for so many small brands, including our own. Naturally, that means greater competition, which makes it harder to stand out, but if you have a clear point of view or differentiating factor and show up consistently, I believe it's a valuable tool you can use to win. It's never been easier to reach your target audience directly.

Social and digital media are just the medium, but the product and messaging you choose to amplify is still the most important ingredient in determining success. For us, I think the recipe to a strong digital strategy is authenticity + community x consistency. Decide on your brand pillars, find and build a similar-minded community around them, and then give it time.

Shop Lei's predicted handbag trends:

East-West Bags

"East-west bags, of course!! They're already blowing up (again), and I think baguette-style bags will always be a part of the conversation—they're just so quintessential and effortless. On the whole, fashion has been trending toward more timeless, classic silhouettes for some time now, and east-west bags happen to slide perfectly into that equation."

Quiet Luxury Totes

"Basically, [they're] tote bags that fit your whole life. I think we've officially left the mini-bag era and are going toward the other end of the spectrum. As someone who carries her laptop at all times just for fun, I'm all for this 'trend.'"

Cherry and Emerald Bags

"I've been such a neutral girl my whole life but even find myself swayed by these rich tones. Definitely something in the cards for Freja too."

Patterned and Printed Bags

"Anything from croc embossed to snakeskin, I can't get enough of it."

