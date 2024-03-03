Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Next Big Runway Trend Out With Her Sisters in Paris

By Eliza Huber
published

Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth Olsen posing together at a LACMA event.

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

There was an Olsen family reunion in Paris this week during fashion week following Mary-Kate and Ashley's phone-free The Row show. Afterwards, the twins were joined by their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and her partner since 2017, Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley's husband Louis Eisner at Paris's iconic celebrity hotspot Caviar Kaspia.

For their night out, Mary-Kate covered up in a patterned scarf and a velvet coat while Ashley donned a matching black, velvet cap similar to the styles appearing on the fall/winter 2024 runways, with a nylon coat and black bag. But the trendiest dresser of the three wasn't either of the two designers, but Elizabeth, who wore trousers with socks and loafers and a blazer made of corduroy, one of the most talked-about trends for next fall.

Spotted across the fall/winter 2024 menswear shows at Fendi, S.S.Daley, and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs by Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Veronica de Piante in recent seasons, the corduroy trend has slowly but surely made the rounds in fashion. And now it's landed on Elizabeth Olsen, whose gray, wide-wale corduroy blazer will no doubt inspire plenty of purchases for both right now and next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop corduroy just like hers.

Elizabeth Olsen holding hands with her husband in Paris after dinner with Mary-Kate and Ashley at Caviar Kaspia.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Elizabeth Olsen

Shop the corduroy trend:

Cinched Cord Blazer
Tory Burch
Cinched Cord Blazer

This corduroy suit is close to selling out for a reason.

Shop the matching Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants ($449).

Tan Massimo Dutti wide-leg corduroy pants
Massimo Dutti
Straight Needlecord Trousers With Elastic Waistband

This is a mega sale find.

Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber
ZARA
Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber

The corduroy collar on this bomber makes all the difference.

Gray corduroy vest

GOLDSIGN
The Orten Cotton-Corduroy Vest

I'm a sucker for waistcoats.

Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt
Paloma Wool
Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt

This skirt's been in my shopping cart for weeks now.

Ribcage Straight With Ankle Zip
LEVI'S
Ribcage Straight With Ankle Zip

The color of the year.

Gosford Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Gosford Quilted Jacket

This is the perfect warmth level for a spring jacket.

Black Ralph Lauren wide-leg corduroy pants
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Cotton-Corduroy Flared Pants

Just easy.

Flocked-Denim Mini Skirt
COS
Flocked-Denim Mini Skirt

Always say yes to a miniskirt.

Corduroy Pleated Pant
Helsa
Corduroy Pleated Pant

I'm all in with the leather waist detail on these.

Corduroy Blazer
Helsa
Corduroy Blazer

The more cinched in a blazer is, the more I want it.

Washed Corduroy Long Skirt
GANNI
Washed Corduroy Long Skirt

Whenever you're bored of the same corduroy pants, opt for this maxi skirt instead.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pants
Reformation
Val '90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pants

I don't know about you, but I'll wear white all year long.

Net-a-Porter long line olive-colored blazer
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Aliyah Cotton-Corduroy Blazer

This jacket will become a staple gem in your closet. Period.

Come as You Are Cord Maxi Skirt
Free People
Come as You Are Cord Maxi Skirt

I know so many people who own the denim version of this and adore it.

The Agnes Corduroy Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Agnes Corduroy Blazer

Just wait until you see the matching trousers.

The Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

Aren't you glad you kept scrolling?

Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt
Reformation
Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt

This skirt is beyond luxe.

Green corduroy Alex Mill blazer
ALEX MILL
Amelie Cotton-Corduroy Blazer

Just throw this on with jeans and a white tee.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest