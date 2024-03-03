Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Next Big Runway Trend Out With Her Sisters in Paris

(Image credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

There was an Olsen family reunion in Paris this week during fashion week following Mary-Kate and Ashley's phone-free The Row show. Afterwards, the twins were joined by their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and her partner since 2017, Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley's husband Louis Eisner at Paris's iconic celebrity hotspot Caviar Kaspia.

For their night out, Mary-Kate covered up in a patterned scarf and a velvet coat while Ashley donned a matching black, velvet cap similar to the styles appearing on the fall/winter 2024 runways, with a nylon coat and black bag. But the trendiest dresser of the three wasn't either of the two designers, but Elizabeth, who wore trousers with socks and loafers and a blazer made of corduroy, one of the most talked-about trends for next fall.

Spotted across the fall/winter 2024 menswear shows at Fendi, S.S.Daley, and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs by Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Veronica de Piante in recent seasons, the corduroy trend has slowly but surely made the rounds in fashion. And now it's landed on Elizabeth Olsen, whose gray, wide-wale corduroy blazer will no doubt inspire plenty of purchases for both right now and next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop corduroy just like hers.

WHO: Elizabeth Olsen

Shop the corduroy trend:

Tory Burch Cinched Cord Blazer $1298 $729 SHOP NOW This corduroy suit is close to selling out for a reason. Shop the matching Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants ($449).

Massimo Dutti Straight Needlecord Trousers With Elastic Waistband $119 $40 SHOP NOW This is a mega sale find.

ZARA Contrast Collar Waxed Bomber $90 SHOP NOW The corduroy collar on this bomber makes all the difference.

GOLDSIGN The Orten Cotton-Corduroy Vest $395 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for waistcoats.

Paloma Wool Brioche Stretch Organic Cotton Corduroy Maxi Skirt $213 SHOP NOW This skirt's been in my shopping cart for weeks now.

LEVI'S Ribcage Straight With Ankle Zip $76 SHOP NOW The color of the year.

Barbour Gosford Quilted Jacket $250 SHOP NOW This is the perfect warmth level for a spring jacket.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Cotton-Corduroy Flared Pants $300 SHOP NOW Just easy.

COS Flocked-Denim Mini Skirt $135 SHOP NOW Always say yes to a miniskirt.

Helsa Corduroy Pleated Pant $298 $281 SHOP NOW I'm all in with the leather waist detail on these.

Helsa Corduroy Blazer CHF378 CHF326 SHOP NOW The more cinched in a blazer is, the more I want it.

GANNI Washed Corduroy Long Skirt $325 SHOP NOW Whenever you're bored of the same corduroy pants, opt for this maxi skirt instead.

Reformation Val '90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pants $168 SHOP NOW I don't know about you, but I'll wear white all year long.

VERONICA DE PIANTE Aliyah Cotton-Corduroy Blazer $2295 SHOP NOW This jacket will become a staple gem in your closet. Period.

Free People Come as You Are Cord Maxi Skirt $128 SHOP NOW I know so many people who own the denim version of this and adore it.

Favorite Daughter The Agnes Corduroy Blazer $388 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the matching trousers.

Favorite Daughter The Lana High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants $258 SHOP NOW Aren't you glad you kept scrolling?

Reformation Lila Corduroy Midi Skirt $168 SHOP NOW This skirt is beyond luxe.