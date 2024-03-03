Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Next Big Runway Trend Out With Her Sisters in Paris
There was an Olsen family reunion in Paris this week during fashion week following Mary-Kate and Ashley's phone-free The Row show. Afterwards, the twins were joined by their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and her partner since 2017, Robbie Arnett, as well as Ashley's husband Louis Eisner at Paris's iconic celebrity hotspot Caviar Kaspia.
For their night out, Mary-Kate covered up in a patterned scarf and a velvet coat while Ashley donned a matching black, velvet cap similar to the styles appearing on the fall/winter 2024 runways, with a nylon coat and black bag. But the trendiest dresser of the three wasn't either of the two designers, but Elizabeth, who wore trousers with socks and loafers and a blazer made of corduroy, one of the most talked-about trends for next fall.
Spotted across the fall/winter 2024 menswear shows at Fendi, S.S.Daley, and Neil Barrett, as well as in designs by Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Veronica de Piante in recent seasons, the corduroy trend has slowly but surely made the rounds in fashion. And now it's landed on Elizabeth Olsen, whose gray, wide-wale corduroy blazer will no doubt inspire plenty of purchases for both right now and next fall. Scroll down to see her look and shop corduroy just like hers.
