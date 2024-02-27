8 Season-Defining Fall Trends The Milan Shows Just Surprised Us With

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway
(Image credit: Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Fendi; Philosophy di Lorenza Serafini)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

Now that the style set has packed up its things and headed to Paris to close out fashion month, let's sit down and discuss everything we just saw at Milan Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2024 season. Buckle up—the Italian houses gave us so much to talk about. This is a fashion week that's historically much more predictable than its counterparts in NYC and Paris, but with a new class of creative directors at the helm of many established houses and an influx of new labels on the scene, Milan is proving to have a strong It factor up its sleeve.

This season introduced us to the new era of Gucci with the debut collection from Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, and while the opinions are split on old versus new Gucci, it marks a refreshing new chapter in Milanese fashion along with the exciting rebrands that Maximilian Davis and Matthieu Blazy are doing at Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta respectively. The first looks at fall 2024 are already exciting us, and below, you'll find the eight most important trends to know about now. 

Hunting Season

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Ferragamo)

Things may be heating up in the red department, but the Milan shows just surprised us with a slew of hunter green looks that have serious potential to become fall's big color trend. Deep olive tones popped up all over the map from Bottega Veneta where marled wool outerwear was painted in the earthy color to the sleek accessories Ferragamo offered up, including its famed Hug bag in a new taupe-ish colorway. The rise of these grounding earth tones and the wearable, utilitarian looks they featured on are an indication that designers are returning to more realistic wardrobing this fall.

Shop

Khaite Dress
Khaite
Junet One-Shoulder Draped Satin-Jersey Maxi Dress

Who needs a little black dress when this exists?

Sporty & Rich jacket
Sporty & Rich
Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Practical and of-the-moment.

Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers

Time to upgrade your basics to this new classic hue.

Swan Song

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Alberta Ferretti; Prada; Ferragamo)

The spring collections ushered in the return of elegant 1950s and '60s style and now Italian designers are crystallizing their vision of the modern-day swan in their fall collections, notably via Prada's fur stoles and Gucci's swingy A-line coats. High-society ladies like CZ Guest and Lee Radziwill as they're featured in FX's Capote V. The Swans are no doubt the blueprint for this era of retro glamour and opulence that we're stepping into.

Shop

Faux Fur Scarf
Saint Laurent
Faux Fur Scarf

Eveningwear circa 1960.

Lottie Wrap
Bubish
Lottie Wrap

Pure luxury.

Bambi Scarf
Apparis
Bambi Scarf

An instant winter-outfit upgrade.

Taking Shape

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Marni; Jil Sander)

Suiting is nothing new, but the looks this week marked a notable shift in the way we're all going to be wearing our blazers and trousers. Instead of boxy, oversized silhouettes, designers in Milan experimented with hourglass shapes that combined nipped-in waists with flared hips. Jil Sander's interpretations were especially exciting with both hourglass blazers and tunics married to relaxed trousers for a cool dress-over-pants idea.

Shop

Balenciaga Hourglass Blazer
BALENCIAGA
Hourglass Wool-Gabardine Jacket

Sharp.

Helsa S-Curve Blazer
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

This is about as timeless as it gets.

Knitted Waisted Blazer
COS
Knitted Waisted Blazer

COS is making some of the best tailoring out there right now.

Knits Gone Rogue

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Fendi; Missoni; Tod's)

Something very curious is happening with sweaters. All across the Italian runways were freaky knits thrown about in every which way. At Fendi, chunky knits were tossed only over the shoulders while at Tod's, a simple cardigan got an upgrade with heavy layering and they eschew any notion of a traditional sweater because wearing one as it was intended is so... last season.

Shop

La Maille Seville Sweater
Jacquemus
La Maille Seville Sweater

Jacquemus has perfect the artful offbeat.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

It's just waiting for you to think outside the box with how you wear it.

Cable-Knit Cropped Crewneck Sweater
Cable-Knit Cropped Crewneck Sweater

Beautiful color.

Glamorous Gloves

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini)

Despite the thousands of miles that separate designers in New York from their peers in Milan, the two still managed to be in sync on a number of fall styling ideas. The importance of adding a pair of leather gloves to an outfit was one such moment of telepathy between the two cities, and one we only expect to keep snowballing when the shows move on to Paris.

Shop

Long Stacked Leather Gloves
Vince
Long Stacked Leather Gloves

Bring the drama.

Agnelle leather gloves
Agnelle
Ines Leather Gloves

This cashew shade is so beautiful.

Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
Saks Fifth Avenue
Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves

Everyone should own a pair of classic leather gloves.

Animal Instincts

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Blumarine; Marni; N. 21)

Call it the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect, but the influence of the late style icon has hardly wavered in the decades since she graced New York with her minimalist street style. Her loyalty to leopard print was especially memorable and this season, designers paid homage via animal printed classics like pea coats and layering tops.

Shop

Crispy Shell Belt Coat
Ganni
Crispy Shell Belt Coat

Love the idea of wearing this over an all-black outfit.

Sac Virginie Small
A.P.C.
Sac Virginie

Très chic.

Mango Leopard-Print Shirt
Mango
Leopard-Print T-Shirt

Easy and cool.

Coming Undone

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Moshino; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Fendi)

The overall mood this season is grown-up and mature, and one way that designers investigated the discerning woman's wardrobe was through the idea of the undone. They took elements that are usually hidden underneath a polished ensemble, be it a garter belt, the clasps of a bodysuit, or delicate underpinnings, and put them on display to elevate these mundane outfit details to new heights.

Shop

Corset Dress
Mango
Corset Dress With Asymmetrical Hem

This corset detailing is sublime.

Broken Heel Pump
Tory Burch
Broken Heel Pumps

Tory Burch aimed to glamorize the imperfect with these pumps that appear to be unraveling at the heel.

Agolde bodysuit
AGOLDE
Paulette Open-Back Stretch Recycled-Jersey Bodysuit

You see a plain bodysuit. I see an offbeat new styling trick.

Cape Town

models on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Jil Sander; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

Speaking of swan style, the shows in Milan also resurfaced another piece in a distinguished wardrobe: the cape gown. Models walked with trails of fabric floating behind them and beautiful draping at the shoulders that create an ultra-sophisticated effect.

Shop

Solace London Cape Gown

Now all you need is a gala invite.

One-Shoulder Cape Sleeve Minidress
Mango
One-Shoulder Cape Sleeve Minidress

I found the dress. Now all you have to do is RSVP.

Mange Debout Cape-Back Jersey Dress
Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Mange Debout Cape-Back Jersey Dress

Just wow.

Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest