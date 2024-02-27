8 Season-Defining Fall Trends The Milan Shows Just Surprised Us With

Now that the style set has packed up its things and headed to Paris to close out fashion month, let's sit down and discuss everything we just saw at Milan Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2024 season. Buckle up—the Italian houses gave us so much to talk about. This is a fashion week that's historically much more predictable than its counterparts in NYC and Paris, but with a new class of creative directors at the helm of many established houses and an influx of new labels on the scene, Milan is proving to have a strong It factor up its sleeve.

This season introduced us to the new era of Gucci with the debut collection from Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, and while the opinions are split on old versus new Gucci, it marks a refreshing new chapter in Milanese fashion along with the exciting rebrands that Maximilian Davis and Matthieu Blazy are doing at Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta respectively. The first looks at fall 2024 are already exciting us, and below, you'll find the eight most important trends to know about now.

Hunting Season

(Image credit: Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Ferragamo)

Things may be heating up in the red department, but the Milan shows just surprised us with a slew of hunter green looks that have serious potential to become fall's big color trend. Deep olive tones popped up all over the map from Bottega Veneta where marled wool outerwear was painted in the earthy color to the sleek accessories Ferragamo offered up, including its famed Hug bag in a new taupe-ish colorway. The rise of these grounding earth tones and the wearable, utilitarian looks they featured on are an indication that designers are returning to more realistic wardrobing this fall.

Shop

Khaite Junet One-Shoulder Draped Satin-Jersey Maxi Dress $1580 SHOP NOW Who needs a little black dress when this exists?

Sporty & Rich Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Cotton-Canvas Jacket $440 SHOP NOW Practical and of-the-moment.

COS Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers $135 SHOP NOW Time to upgrade your basics to this new classic hue.

Swan Song

(Image credit: Alberta Ferretti; Prada; Ferragamo)

The spring collections ushered in the return of elegant 1950s and '60s style and now Italian designers are crystallizing their vision of the modern-day swan in their fall collections, notably via Prada's fur stoles and Gucci's swingy A-line coats. High-society ladies like CZ Guest and Lee Radziwill as they're featured in FX's Capote V. The Swans are no doubt the blueprint for this era of retro glamour and opulence that we're stepping into.

Shop

Saint Laurent Faux Fur Scarf $1890 SHOP NOW Eveningwear circa 1960.

Bubish Lottie Wrap $219 SHOP NOW Pure luxury.

Apparis Bambi Scarf $92 SHOP NOW An instant winter-outfit upgrade.

Taking Shape

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Marni; Jil Sander)

Suiting is nothing new, but the looks this week marked a notable shift in the way we're all going to be wearing our blazers and trousers. Instead of boxy, oversized silhouettes, designers in Milan experimented with hourglass shapes that combined nipped-in waists with flared hips. Jil Sander's interpretations were especially exciting with both hourglass blazers and tunics married to relaxed trousers for a cool dress-over-pants idea.

Shop

BALENCIAGA Hourglass Wool-Gabardine Jacket $3450 SHOP NOW Sharp.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW This is about as timeless as it gets.

COS Knitted Waisted Blazer $190 SHOP NOW COS is making some of the best tailoring out there right now.

Knits Gone Rogue

(Image credit: Fendi; Missoni; Tod's)

Something very curious is happening with sweaters. All across the Italian runways were freaky knits thrown about in every which way. At Fendi, chunky knits were tossed only over the shoulders while at Tod's, a simple cardigan got an upgrade with heavy layering and they eschew any notion of a traditional sweater because wearing one as it was intended is so... last season.

Shop

Jacquemus La Maille Seville Sweater $530 SHOP NOW Jacquemus has perfect the artful offbeat.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $35 SHOP NOW It's just waiting for you to think outside the box with how you wear it.

Cable-Knit Cropped Crewneck Sweater $118 SHOP NOW Beautiful color.

Glamorous Gloves

(Image credit: Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini)

Despite the thousands of miles that separate designers in New York from their peers in Milan, the two still managed to be in sync on a number of fall styling ideas. The importance of adding a pair of leather gloves to an outfit was one such moment of telepathy between the two cities, and one we only expect to keep snowballing when the shows move on to Paris.

Shop

Vince Long Stacked Leather Gloves $245 SHOP NOW Bring the drama.

Agnelle Ines Leather Gloves $170 SHOP NOW This cashew shade is so beautiful.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves $145 SHOP NOW Everyone should own a pair of classic leather gloves.

Animal Instincts

(Image credit: Blumarine; Marni; N. 21)

Call it the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect, but the influence of the late style icon has hardly wavered in the decades since she graced New York with her minimalist street style. Her loyalty to leopard print was especially memorable and this season, designers paid homage via animal printed classics like pea coats and layering tops.

Shop

Ganni Crispy Shell Belt Coat $495 SHOP NOW Love the idea of wearing this over an all-black outfit.

A.P.C. Sac Virginie $745 SHOP NOW Très chic.

Mango Leopard-Print T-Shirt $26 SHOP NOW Easy and cool.

Coming Undone

(Image credit: Moshino; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core; Fendi)

The overall mood this season is grown-up and mature, and one way that designers investigated the discerning woman's wardrobe was through the idea of the undone. They took elements that are usually hidden underneath a polished ensemble, be it a garter belt, the clasps of a bodysuit, or delicate underpinnings, and put them on display to elevate these mundane outfit details to new heights.

Shop

Mango Corset Dress With Asymmetrical Hem $200 SHOP NOW This corset detailing is sublime.

Tory Burch Broken Heel Pumps $428 SHOP NOW Tory Burch aimed to glamorize the imperfect with these pumps that appear to be unraveling at the heel.

AGOLDE Paulette Open-Back Stretch Recycled-Jersey Bodysuit $180 SHOP NOW You see a plain bodysuit. I see an offbeat new styling trick.

Cape Town

(Image credit: Jil Sander; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

Speaking of swan style, the shows in Milan also resurfaced another piece in a distinguished wardrobe: the cape gown. Models walked with trails of fabric floating behind them and beautiful draping at the shoulders that create an ultra-sophisticated effect.

Shop

SHOP NOW Now all you need is a gala invite.

Mango One-Shoulder Cape Sleeve Minidress $90 SHOP NOW I found the dress. Now all you have to do is RSVP.