Even with the Eras Tour in the rearview mirror and no word on album number 13, Taylor Swift fans have plenty to be excited about right now. Of course, there's her impending wedding to Travis Kelce, expected to take place in early July. (For the record, no, I don't believe the rumors that it will be held at Madison Square Garden!) That alone would be enough to tide over Swifties for the entire summer, but she threw in an extra treat for us: a new single for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack called "I Knew It, I Knew You."
Tonight, Swift appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar movie. On the red carpet, she wore a patchwork dress from Erdem's fall/winter 2026 collection with bronze satin high-heeled sandals. Bronze shoes are a popular choice among the fashion crowd because they're just as versatile as black but slightly punchier, cooler, and more unexpected. Scroll down to see what Taylor Swift wore on the Toy Story 5 red carpet and shop the shoe trend for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.