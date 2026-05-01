If You Want to Wear White Jeans This Summer, This Shoe Trend Always Makes Them Look Chic

I’ve admired and documented Victoria Beckham’s style for years, and her styling formula has always felt consistent. It typically hinges on a few key wardrobe heroes, namely, sweeping puddle trousers and body-skimming dresses. Day or night, she rarely strays far from these trusted silhouettes. So when she stepped out this week, casting both aside, it caught my attention immediately.
In place of her usual go-tos, Beckham leaned into an often underutilised denim trend, styling a pair of crisp white jeans. Rather than grazing the floor and enveloping her footwear, as her beloved puddle trousers tend to do, this pair was cut to reveal the tip of her elegant suede boots.
Crafting an outfit that felt noticeably lighter and more energised than her typical ensembles, white denim has a way of brightening an outfit—something her darker, floor-pooling trousers rarely achieve. She anchored the look with an olive-green knit, introducing a soft warmth, which she echoed through her choice of brown suede boots.
Unsurprisingly, I’ll be taking cues from Beckham and recreating this look for the remainder of the season. Ever inspired by her refined approach to dressing, scroll on to discover the best white jeans and suede boots to channel the look yourself.
Shop White Jeans and Suede Shoes:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 22 other colours.
Sézane
Valentin Low Ballerinas
The suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
Ankle grazing jeans are about to become the season's favourite trend.
Zara
Split Suede Ballerinas
The light beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.