If You Want to Wear White Jeans This Summer, This Shoe Trend Always Makes Them Look Chic

Victoria Beckham just swapped puddle pants and high heels for white jeans and suede shoes. Safe to say, I'm inspired.

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Victoria Beckham wears white jeans with an olive v-neck jumper and brown suede shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I’ve admired and documented Victoria Beckham’s style for years, and her styling formula has always felt consistent. It typically hinges on a few key wardrobe heroes, namely, sweeping puddle trousers and body-skimming dresses. Day or night, she rarely strays far from these trusted silhouettes. So when she stepped out this week, casting both aside, it caught my attention immediately.

In place of her usual go-tos, Beckham leaned into an often underutilised denim trend, styling a pair of crisp white jeans. Rather than grazing the floor and enveloping her footwear, as her beloved puddle trousers tend to do, this pair was cut to reveal the tip of her elegant suede boots.

Crafting an outfit that felt noticeably lighter and more energised than her typical ensembles, white denim has a way of brightening an outfit—something her darker, floor-pooling trousers rarely achieve. She anchored the look with an olive-green knit, introducing a soft warmth, which she echoed through her choice of brown suede boots.

Victoria Beckham wears white jeans with an olive v-neck jumper and brown suede shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Unsurprisingly, I’ll be taking cues from Beckham and recreating this look for the remainder of the season. Ever inspired by her refined approach to dressing, scroll on to discover the best white jeans and suede boots to channel the look yourself.

Shop White Jeans and Suede Shoes: