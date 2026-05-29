Jeans and ballet flats are one of the most reliable outfit pairings. It transcends trend cycles, seasons, and personal styles. That said, as friends and readers of mine know, achieving an effortlessly cool aesthetic in 2026 relies on unexpected styling techniques (think straw bags with tailored pants). This raises the question: How can you make this classic duo feel fresh and unpredictable? The short answer is to take a cue from Mandy Moore.
This week, while heading to lunch in L.A., Moore was spotted in a casual denim outfit. She styled light-wash cargo jeans with a green crewneck sweatshirt. For accessories, she opted for tortoise-shell sunglasses and ballet flats, notably in a gorgeous red.
While black ballet flats would have looked classic and stylish, her choice to complete the look with red ones felt unexpected yet intentional and therefore pulled her outfit together. The bold flash of cherry red provided character and depth, making her jeans and sweatshirt feel more elevated and expensive-looking.
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With that, keep scrolling to shop the chic combination for yourself.
Shop Jeans and Red Ballet Flats
LEVI'S
Low Loose
If you size up one, these will look and feel like vintage Levi's.
Dolce Vita
Ritla Ballet Flats Cherry Leather
I love the patent leather.
Nordstrom
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans pair perfectly with ballet flats.
Tony Bianco
Chelsea Red Nappa
So comfortable.
FRAMEX Amelia Gray
The Gray Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Everyone is talking about The Gray jeans because of their relaxed yet flattering fit.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
Take these from the summer to the fall.
KHAITE
Callum Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Yes, they're worth it.
Quince
Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flats
This red is so pretty.
Abercrombie & fitch
High Rise Loose Jean
Dark-wash jeans are still trending.
Tove
Pascale Slippers
The comfort of a slipper with the look of a ballet flat.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.