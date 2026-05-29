Sure, Black Ballet Flats Are Fine, But Women Over 40 Love This Colored Alt With Jeans Instead

Follow Mandy Moore's lead and pick the less predictable shoe option this summer.

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Mandy wears a green sweater and jeans.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Jeans and ballet flats are one of the most reliable outfit pairings. It transcends trend cycles, seasons, and personal styles. That said, as friends and readers of mine know, achieving an effortlessly cool aesthetic in 2026 relies on unexpected styling techniques (think straw bags with tailored pants). This raises the question: How can you make this classic duo feel fresh and unpredictable? The short answer is to take a cue from Mandy Moore.

This week, while heading to lunch in L.A., Moore was spotted in a casual denim outfit. She styled light-wash cargo jeans with a green crewneck sweatshirt. For accessories, she opted for tortoise-shell sunglasses and ballet flats, notably in a gorgeous red.

Mandy wears a green sweater, jeans, and red ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While black ballet flats would have looked classic and stylish, her choice to complete the look with red ones felt unexpected yet intentional and therefore pulled her outfit together. The bold flash of cherry red provided character and depth, making her jeans and sweatshirt feel more elevated and expensive-looking.

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With that, keep scrolling to shop the chic combination for yourself.

Shop Jeans and Red Ballet Flats

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.