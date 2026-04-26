Not Black and White—Victoria Beckham's Summer Colour Combination Is So Much More Chic

Victoria Beckham’s latest summer look is proof there’s a much chicer colour pairing to lean into right now.

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Victoria Beckham poses for a photo wearing a pale pink dress with red pointed-toe sandal heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you get me started on colour combinations, I’ll almost always come back to pink and red. It’s one of those pairings that shouldn’t work on paper, but somehow always does. Whenever I’m stuck in a styling rut, it’s the energising yet romantic combination I almost always reach for.

Stepping out this week, Victoria Beckham made my case, styling a body-skimming dress in a delicate shade of pale pink and finishing the look with simple red strappy sandals. The red sharpens the sweetness of the pink, while the pink softens the boldness of the red, striking that perfect in-between.

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo wearing a pale pink dress with red pointed-toe sandal heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a lightness to the combination that feels especially right for summer, too. Bright, but not overwhelming, and interesting without feeling over-styled. Compared to classic black and white, it has a warmth and ease that feels much more in tune with the season.

If your wardrobe is starting to feel a little repetitive, this is a simple way to shake things up without stepping too far outside your comfort zone. Even just a hint, a red sandal with a blush dress, or a pink top with a cherry-toned bag, can completely shift the feel of an outfit.

Keep scrolling to shop the best pink and red pieces to wear together now.

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