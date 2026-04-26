Not Black and White—Victoria Beckham's Summer Colour Combination Is So Much More Chic

If you get me started on colour combinations, I’ll almost always come back to pink and red. It’s one of those pairings that shouldn’t work on paper, but somehow always does. Whenever I’m stuck in a styling rut, it’s the energising yet romantic combination I almost always reach for.
Stepping out this week, Victoria Beckham made my case, styling a body-skimming dress in a delicate shade of pale pink and finishing the look with simple red strappy sandals. The red sharpens the sweetness of the pink, while the pink softens the boldness of the red, striking that perfect in-between.
There’s a lightness to the combination that feels especially right for summer, too. Bright, but not overwhelming, and interesting without feeling over-styled. Compared to classic black and white, it has a warmth and ease that feels much more in tune with the season.
If your wardrobe is starting to feel a little repetitive, this is a simple way to shake things up without stepping too far outside your comfort zone. Even just a hint, a red sandal with a blush dress, or a pink top with a cherry-toned bag, can completely shift the feel of an outfit.
Keep scrolling to shop the best pink and red pieces to wear together now.
Shop the Pink and Red Colour Trend:
Zara
Satin Midi Dress With Ruffles
Style this with a sandals or pair with tall red heel.
Anthropologie
Bonnie Strappy Heels
These also come in four other shades.
Reformation
Roma Linen Dress
I always come back to reformation for their chic range of dresses.
Manolo Blahnik
Leva 105 Leather Sandals
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Posse
Lindie Ruched Cotton Midi Dress
The cotton fabrication lends this a comfortable, breezy finish.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Pointed-toe court shoes will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Jacquard Ruffle Detail Dress
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Rixo
Mavi Suede Sandals in Red
These also come in black and gold.
Mango
Ruffle Dress With Asymmetrical Sleeve
This looks much more expensive than it actually is.