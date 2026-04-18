Hold the Blue Jeans—These Petite-Girl-Approved Colour Trend Feel Much More Spring 2026

If you’re looking for a low-effort way to energise your spring wardrobe, allow me to turn your attention to white jeans. Brighter and fresher than their darker and mid-blue counterparts, this crisp shade brings lightness to a look, offering a clean, luminous base for everything you pair with it.
Stepping out this week in a pair of pristine white jeans, Nicola Coughlan made the case for the spring denim trend. Styled with towering silver platform heels, the combination worked cleverly to elongate her 5'1" frame. The uninterrupted column of white created a lengthening effect, drawing the eye downward and giving the illusion of longer legs—especially when paired with added height underfoot.
Keeping the rest of her outfit polished, she layered a button-down shirt beneath a classic black blazer, finishing the look with a woven white bag and sharp cat-eye sunglasses.
By styling her jeans with tonal whites up top, Coughlan created a fluid, continuous silhouette that visually stretched her proportions. Scroll on to shop the best white jeans for spring 2026.
Shop White Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 25(!) other colours.
Zara
Mid-Rise Relaxed Ankle Jeans
These crop before the ankle, meaning that they pair with well sandals and flats.
Cos
Cord Straight-Leg Jeans
The straight-leg silhouette will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Agolde
Arc Wide-Leg Jeans
Fashion people always come back to Agolde for their chic denim collection.
Free People
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Citizens of Humanity
Palma High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These have a 2 per cent elastane content for a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.