Hold the Blue Jeans—These Petite-Girl-Approved Colour Trend Feel Much More Spring 2026

Not blue jeans, not black—this is the spring shade petite fashion people are wearing instead.

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Nicola Coughlan walks down the street wearing white jeans with silver platform heels, a white shirt and a black blazer.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re looking for a low-effort way to energise your spring wardrobe, allow me to turn your attention to white jeans. Brighter and fresher than their darker and mid-blue counterparts, this crisp shade brings lightness to a look, offering a clean, luminous base for everything you pair with it.

Stepping out this week in a pair of pristine white jeans, Nicola Coughlan made the case for the spring denim trend. Styled with towering silver platform heels, the combination worked cleverly to elongate her 5'1" frame. The uninterrupted column of white created a lengthening effect, drawing the eye downward and giving the illusion of longer legs—especially when paired with added height underfoot.

Nicola Coughlan walks down the street wearing white jeans with silver platform heels, a white shirt and a black blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping the rest of her outfit polished, she layered a button-down shirt beneath a classic black blazer, finishing the look with a woven white bag and sharp cat-eye sunglasses.

By styling her jeans with tonal whites up top, Coughlan created a fluid, continuous silhouette that visually stretched her proportions. Scroll on to shop the best white jeans for spring 2026.

Shop White Jeans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.