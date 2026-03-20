If you haven't been lucky enough to enjoy spring in Montecito, California, let me set the scene for you. Hair still salty and damp, flip-flop–clad people are browsing shops in the village after surfing Rincon. Hundreds of red, yellow, pink, and orange roses are in full bloom at San Ysidro Ranch. And somewhere nearby, Meghan Markle is tending to her backyard garden and dreaming up new jam flavors. Sounds like the dream, right?
Markle just dropped a new Instagram photo to promote her brand, As Ever, wearing the absolute best dress trend to signal spring's arrival: something soft, white, flowy, and elegant. Her Brochu Walker Havana Dress ($348) features a tiered skirt, puff sleeves, and a relaxed A-line silhouette. Even if you're nowhere near Southern California, this dress trend will look cute at brunch, walking your dog, or even just stocking up at Trader Joe's. Scroll down to shop her exact dress as well as similar, lower-priced options.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.