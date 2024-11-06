Victoria and Harper Beckham Just Wore the Same Elegant Winter Trend on a Mother-Daughter Date Night

Choosing the perfect outfit to wear to a high-profile event can be tricky, but I imagine it's made easier when you have a fashion icon for a mum on standby. As a fan of the Beckhams, I've enjoyed seeing Victoria and David's respective relationships with their children flourish through the years, and, now that she's hit her teens, we're seeing more of them with their youngest, Harper, than ever before.

So, you can imagine my delight when I spotted singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria and Harper on a cute mother-daughter date night this week. The cherry on the cake? The fact that they both tapped into one of winter's most sophisticated trends for the occasion.

Attending Harper Bazaar's Women of the Year awards in London, both Beckham women wowed in their elegant looks, both of which compromised of satin in icy hues. Sticking to the silhouette that has become her signature, Victoria wore a sleek satin suit, featuring a wide-leg, floor-pooling trouser and a belted tuxdeo jacket, while daughter Harper opted for a simple, classy blue maxi slip dress with a subtle cut-out detail to the bodice.

Both kept the rest of their looks simple, glowy skin and smoked-out eyeshadow formed their matching makeup moments, while accessories were featherlight; think fine chains and tiny drop earrings.

While matching mother-daughter outfits can sometimes feel too twee, the fact Victoria and Harper opted for different pieces—a dress and a suit—and kept their shades varied enough to look cohesive but still individual to each wearer meant that the payoff was incredibly chic. I'd expect nothing less.

I've always thought satin clothing loans itself best to the winter months, when the liquid-like finish feels glamorous enough for party season, without being as standout as sequins or lamé.

Freshly inspired to follow Victoria and Harper Beckham's lead, below I've shopped out the chicest satin items in their glossy wintery palette.

