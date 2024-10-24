Victoria Beckham Just Told Me She'd Never (Ever!) Wear This Classic Nail Colour—My Life No Longer Makes Sense

It's not every day that you get to chat to Victoria Beckham and ask her all about her beauty and fashion secrets. Okay, she didn't tell me her secrets directly, but she did tell my colleague who chatted with the star at the launch of the multi-sensorial experience in New York to celebrate Beckham's latest fragrance, 21:50 Rêverie.

While playing a game of "hit or miss", Beckham revealed that she loves to layer her fragrances, is a big fan of flat shoes and that she would never go to sleep with her makeup on (I'm with you there, VB). The star also shared the nail polish colour that she would never wear, and I'm not going to lie, her answer shocked me.

A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear) A photo posted by on

In the video, Beckham says that she would avoid black nail polish. "If I'm going to wear a nail polish I prefer either a deep, deep red, or a chocolate brown," she reveals. "I'm into chocolate brown for fall, or just a nude. I'm not really into black nail polish."

Considering just how classic this nail shade is, you can imagine my surprise when Beckham said that she wouldn't wear it. However, it seems that she's not alone, with one viewer writing, "Totally agree with her on black nail polish."

Victoria Beckham is a big fan of neutral nail polish shades.

There's no denying that the star is a fashion icon, so I suspect that lots of people will be opting for softer nail polish shades this autumn after watching that video. Chocolate brown is definitely having a moment this season, and is the perfect alternative to a classic black mani. However, if you fancy a pop of colour, take VB's advice and opt for a deep red.

Not sure what shade to go for? I've linked some of the best autumnal nail polishes below that I know Beckham would approve of...

Shop Victoria Beckham's Favourite Nail Polish Colours

1. Milky White

(Image credit: Getty Images Marc Piasecki / Contributor)

Milky white nail polishes are so on trend, and it seems that VB is a fan. This is a great shade to go for all year round, as it will compliment everything in your wardrobe.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Flocon £17 SHOP NOW

2. Deep Red

(Image credit: Getty Images Marc Piasecki / Contributor)

As VB mentioned in the video above, she loves a deep red nail polish, especially for the autumn months.

OPI Nail Lacquer, Got the Blues for Red £16 SHOP NOW

3. Pale Pink

One look on Instagram and you'll see that VB is a big fan of pale pink nail polish. It's no wonder really, when this shade goes with everything and always looks chic.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW

4. Chocolate Brown

I'm yet to find a picture of VB wearing a chocolate brown nail polish, but I think she would definitely approve of this expensive-looking shade from Hermès. The perfect autumnal option if you ask me.