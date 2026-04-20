In the heart of Paris, actress and Pattern beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross just delivered a masterclass in high-fashion color theory. Making a stylish exit in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, she wore a vibrant purple lace tank with orange pants, a plaid jacket, and a classic brown purse. Leave it to Ross to make such an unexpected mix of colors look as easy as pie to pull off.
I love how she chose shades in different color families because the warmth of her rust-orange trousers perfectly grounds her electric purple top. If you're looking to brighten up your wardrobe this spring and summer, ditch the neutrals and follow Tracee’s lead. This eye-catching, unexpected color combo is the ultimate "if you know, you know" style move. Keep scrolling to browse a selection of orange and purple pieces you can mix and match to re-create this colorful designer look for much less.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.