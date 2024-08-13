Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts with What I'm Predicting Will Be Autumn's Biggest Boot Trend

Whilst we might still be a few weeks away from the official start of autumn, actor Sydney Sweeney has embraced the season's trends early this year. Wearing summer's chicest shorts with an autumn boots trend that I predict will be everywhere next month, Sweeney crafted an easy ensemble that's inspired my transeasonal wardrobe.

Wearing her white shirt neatly tucked in to white denim shorts, the actor crafted a laid-back outfit with a polished edge. Nodding to a growing autumn trend Sweeney bypassed sandals and ballet flats, instead opting for knee-grazing brown leather boots to complete her casual look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Sweeney might have jumped on the trend ahead of the rest of us, it won't be long until we all own a pair. Appearing across countless autumn/winter runway shoes in February including Chloé's fan-favourite show, the brown boots trend is set to become the season's favourite buy. With a rich and warm undertone, brown boots style well with a wide range of autumnal shades such a forrest green, burnt orange and rosy pink. More interesting than its black counterparts, yet just as versatile, the trend is set to become a key player in fashion people's wardrobes this autumn.

Before the autumn season really takes a hold, style the trend with light summer shorts à la Sweeney or pair with a flowing white dress. To give the trend an autumnal feeling, pair with tights or blue denim.

Read on to discover our edit of the best white denim shorts and brown boots below.

SHOP WHITE SHORTS AND BROWN BOOTS HERE:

H&M Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts £22 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—30.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW The kitten heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts £128 SHOP NOW These have a 6" inseam for extra coverage.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW These classic riding boots also come in black.

Marks & Spencer Denim Boyfriend Shorts £28 SHOP NOW These also come in ten other shades.

Arket Knee-High Leather Boots £329 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Calvin Klein Denim Mom Shorts £65 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Aeyde Henry Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elegant footwear collections.

Bershka Baggy Denim Bermuda Shorts £26 SHOP NOW The jorts trend is taking off this season.

Jeffrey Campbell East Austin Tall Boots £328 SHOP NOW The square toe detail adds an elevated edge.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Short £60 £30 SHOP NOW Shop these chic shorts whilst they're on sale.