Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts with What I'm Predicting Will Be Autumn's Biggest Boot Trend

Whilst we might still be a few weeks away from the official start of autumn, actor Sydney Sweeney has embraced the season's trends early this year. Wearing summer's chicest shorts with an autumn boots trend that I predict will be everywhere next month, Sweeney crafted an easy ensemble that's inspired my transeasonal wardrobe.

Wearing her white shirt neatly tucked in to white denim shorts, the actor crafted a laid-back outfit with a polished edge. Nodding to a growing autumn trend Sweeney bypassed sandals and ballet flats, instead opting for knee-grazing brown leather boots to complete her casual look.

Sydney Sweeney wears white shorts and brown boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Sweeney might have jumped on the trend ahead of the rest of us, it won't be long until we all own a pair. Appearing across countless autumn/winter runway shoes in February including Chloé's fan-favourite show, the brown boots trend is set to become the season's favourite buy. With a rich and warm undertone, brown boots style well with a wide range of autumnal shades such a forrest green, burnt orange and rosy pink. More interesting than its black counterparts, yet just as versatile, the trend is set to become a key player in fashion people's wardrobes this autumn.

Before the autumn season really takes a hold, style the trend with light summer shorts à la Sweeney or pair with a flowing white dress. To give the trend an autumnal feeling, pair with tights or blue denim.

Read on to discover our edit of the best white denim shorts and brown boots below.

SHOP WHITE SHORTS AND BROWN BOOTS HERE:

Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts
H&M
Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts

This comes in UK sizes 4—30.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

The kitten heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

These have a 6" inseam for extra coverage.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

These classic riding boots also come in black.

Denim Boyfriend Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Denim Boyfriend Shorts

These also come in ten other shades.

Knee-High Leather Boots
Arket
Knee-High Leather Boots

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

white shorts
Calvin Klein
Denim Mom Shorts

These are on their way to selling out.

Henry Leather Knee Boots
Aeyde
Henry Leather Knee Boots

I always come back to Aeyde for their elegant footwear collections.

white shorts
Bershka
Baggy Denim Bermuda Shorts

The jorts trend is taking off this season.

East Austin Tall Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
East Austin Tall Boots

The square toe detail adds an elevated edge.

Mid Rise Slouchy Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Slouchy Short

Shop these chic shorts whilst they're on sale.

+ Net Sustain Goldy Leather Knee Boots
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Leather Knee Boots

These will quickly become the most reached-for shoes in your collection.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

