FYI: These Are the Anti-Sandal Shoes NYC Girls Are Wearing With Miniskirts When They Go Out

I'm not sure what's going on this summer in NYC, but everyone seems to be wearing the opposite of the shoes you're "supposed" to wear in the summer. Yes, people are still wearing trends like kitten-heel flip-flops and mesh flats, but the shoes Kaia Gerber just wore for a night out in downtown NYC are the antithesis of a summer shoe trend: black knee boots. And she wore them exactly like the rest of the cool It-girl crowd is wearing them: with a miniskirt.

Gerber isn't the only celebrity who's been spotted wearing a leg-baring outfit with knee boots in NYC as of late. Sydney Sweeney recently took the outfit trend for a whirl, and Olivia Rodrigo opted to pair micro minishorts with her chunky black knee boots. Time will tell if the trend survives the heat wave that's about to descend upon NYC, but at least for now, it's going strong.

If you're into the surprising summer look, keep scrolling to shop pieces similar to Gerber's and a few good pairs of knee boots to wear with your summer outfits.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Shop More Knee Boots to Wear With Miniskirts