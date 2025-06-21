FYI: These Are the Anti-Sandal Shoes NYC Girls Are Wearing With Miniskirts When They Go Out

I'm not sure what's going on this summer in NYC, but everyone seems to be wearing the opposite of the shoes you're "supposed" to wear in the summer. Yes, people are still wearing trends like kitten-heel flip-flops and mesh flats, but the shoes Kaia Gerber just wore for a night out in downtown NYC are the antithesis of a summer shoe trend: black knee boots. And she wore them exactly like the rest of the cool It-girl crowd is wearing them: with a miniskirt.

Gerber isn't the only celebrity who's been spotted wearing a leg-baring outfit with knee boots in NYC as of late. Sydney Sweeney recently took the outfit trend for a whirl, and Olivia Rodrigo opted to pair micro minishorts with her chunky black knee boots. Time will tell if the trend survives the heat wave that's about to descend upon NYC, but at least for now, it's going strong.

If you're into the surprising summer look, keep scrolling to shop pieces similar to Gerber's and a few good pairs of knee boots to wear with your summer outfits.

Shop the Look

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

Favorite Daughter the Favorite Skort
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Skort

Campus Knee High Boot
Frye
Campus Knee High Boots

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap

Shop More Knee Boots to Wear With Miniskirts

Riggs Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Riggs Knee High Boots

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boots

Knee High Boot
MANGO
Knee High Boots

Knee High Boot
Miu Miu
Knee High Boots

Leather Knee High Boots
ZARA
Leather Knee High Boots

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

