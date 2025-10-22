Just Like That, Suits Go From Boring to Cool When You Swap Button-Downs for This 2025 Replacement

Suits get a bad rep. So often, they're referred to as boring and stuffy, but that doesn't have to be the case. There are plenty of ways to style suits that make them look cool and interesting as opposed to overly formal and corporate, and Zoë Kravitz just wore the coolest of them all. The actress, who is known for her influential street style, was spotted at Sushi Park, the celeb-favorite sushi restaurant in West Hollywood, wearing an understated black blazer and matching trousers in the chicest, most 2025 way. She styled it with a white boatneck top instead of the much-more-expected button-down shirt. By swapping out a crisp, collared shirt, she made her suit look far more casual and laid-back, taking all the unnecessary formality out of her dinner ensemble. Plus, she wore the look with ballet flats from Mansur Gavriel and a "so wrong it's right" straw bag, both of which contributed to her overall low-key vibe at the high-key hot spot.
The best part? Boatneck tops aren't just good for styling under suits. In fact, the buzzy basic works with just about all your favorite bottoms, from sleek slim-straight jeans to pencil skirts. Unlike crewnecks, which can lean too casual, a boatneck has an elegant and sophisticated flair to it that makes it an ideal top choice for any occasion. Kravitz isn't the only A-lister who's on top of this trend. Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendall Jenner are all fans of boatneck tops.
Re-create Kravitz's ensemble below by shopping the forthcoming curation of boatneck tops and suits, including favorites from Flore Flore, Zara, Helsa, and more.
