Elegant Dressers Are Replacing Their Black Skirts With This Rich Color Alternative

Actress Tessa Thompson is currently promoting her latest project, Hedda, a drama film inspired by Henrik Ibsen's 1891 play Hedda Gabler, in New York City. Each outfit she's worn during her press tour has been chic, sophisticated, and eye-catching. Working with celebrity stylist Karla Walsh, one of her recent looks featured a pencil skirt paired with a black leather jacket and an asymmetrical striped shirt from Commission's S/S 26 collection. However, our favorite look so far has been a red leather skirt ensemble from Tory Burch's S/S 26 collection.
While leaving the filming of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Thompson was seen wearing a beige cardigan, a red maxi leather skirt, and dark red kitten-heeled pumps with gold hardware. This entire look was recently spotted on the runway in NYC, where the New York-based fashion house showcased what it means to dress like a cool uptown girl.
If there's a style lesson to learn this week, it's from Thompson and Tory Burch: swap your classic black skirt for a red one. The bold hue not only makes a statement but also pulls an entire look together, making it seem like you hired a stylist. For those needing more reassurance, brands like Chanel, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, and Diotima are also adopting this trend, as reflected in their spring 2026 collections with high-low ruffled and midi fringes styles. If you're now inspired to add one to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the best red skirts and see how they were styled on the runways.
On the Tory Burch S/S 26 Runway
More Red Skirts on the Spring 2026 Runways
Get the Look
Gap
Crewneck Cardigan
This cardigan comes in 12 other colors.
Madewell
Leather Center-Bar Belt
A classic belt that you can loop through jeans or wrap around a skirt, dress, or blazer.
Tory Burch
Crepe Wrap Skirt
Pair this skirt with a white tee or sweater, and let it do the work.
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
Nordstrom's in-house brand Open Edit does it again. These are so expensive-looking.
Shop Chic Red Skirts and Kitten Heels
ZARA
Flared Long Skirt
Endless styling possibilities.
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Kitten Heel Pumps
The Tory Burch pumps that Thompson wore aren't available yet, but these are a great second option.
Veda
Carla Low Waist Leather Skirt
This skirt is not red, but it is perfect for the holiday season.
H&M
Pointed Pumps
No one will believe you when you tell them that these are from H&M.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Pencil Skirt
I'm adding this to my winter wish list immediately.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Heels
Hurry, these celebrity-favorite heels are selling out quickly.
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Elise Skirt
Elevate your winter wardrobe with a sophisticated slip skirt.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pumps
I own these pumps in white, so I can attest to how chic and comfortable they are.
