Elegant Dressers Are Replacing Their Black Skirts With This Rich Color Alternative

Actress Tessa Thompson is currently promoting her latest project, Hedda, a drama film inspired by Henrik Ibsen's 1891 play Hedda Gabler, in New York City. Each outfit she's worn during her press tour has been chic, sophisticated, and eye-catching. Working with celebrity stylist Karla Walsh, one of her recent looks featured a pencil skirt paired with a black leather jacket and an asymmetrical striped shirt from Commission's S/S 26 collection. However, our favorite look so far has been a red leather skirt ensemble from Tory Burch's S/S 26 collection.

While leaving the filming of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Thompson was seen wearing a beige cardigan, a red maxi leather skirt, and dark red kitten-heeled pumps with gold hardware. This entire look was recently spotted on the runway in NYC, where the New York-based fashion house showcased what it means to dress like a cool uptown girl.

tessa thompson wears a beige cardigan, black belt, red leather maxi skirt with brown tory burch heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tessa Thompson: Tory Burch S/S 26 top, skirt, belt, and shoes

If there's a style lesson to learn this week, it's from Thompson and Tory Burch: swap your classic black skirt for a red one. The bold hue not only makes a statement but also pulls an entire look together, making it seem like you hired a stylist. For those needing more reassurance, brands like Chanel, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, and Diotima are also adopting this trend, as reflected in their spring 2026 collections with high-low ruffled and midi fringes styles. If you're now inspired to add one to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the best red skirts and see how they were styled on the runways.

On the Tory Burch S/S 26 Runway

A model wears a beige cardigan, black belt, red leather skirt, white bag, and black heels.

(Image credit: Tory Burch/ImaxTree)

More Red Skirts on the Spring 2026 Runways

A red skirt on the Jil Sander runway

(Image credit: Jil Sander/ImaxTree)

A red skirt on the chanel runway

(Image credit: Chanel/ImaxTree)

A red skirt on the Diotima runway

(Image credit: Diotima/ImaxTree)

A red skirt on the Dries Van Noten runway

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten/ImaxTree)

Get the Look

Shop Chic Red Skirts and Kitten Heels

