Not V-Neck, Not Crewneck: This T-Shirt Style Is More Elegant and Sabrina Carpenter Approved

I consulted ChatGPT for some insight on the most popular T-shirt necklines among women right now. The answer? Crewnecks and V-necks are the most widely worn, universally beloved styles. This certainly makes sense, as they're both versatile enough to pair with different outfits and easily accessible at a wide spectrum of price points. However, if you're looking to expand your horizons a bit in the T-shirt department, I have an idea for you—or, rather, Sabrina Carpenter does.
On Instagram today, the 2025 VMAs Best Album winner shared a couple of photos of herself wearing a thoroughly elegant T-shirt with a bateau neckline. Her exact top is the Cou Cou Intimates Rina Long-Sleeve ($68). Also called a boatneck, this silhouette dates back to the 1850s when the French Navy introduced the style. Boatneck tees are just as easy to wear but feel more elevated than V-necks and crewnecks, so it never hurts to add some into your rotation. Scroll down to see Sabrina Carpenter's outfit and shop the trend for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.