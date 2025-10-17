If you’ve ever found yourself helplessly scrolling through Instagram, double-tapping every single outfit Elsa Hosk posts, then welcome to my world. The supermodel’s fall wardrobe is giving me serious style envy—and trust me, that’s a rare thing. Hosk isn’t just a pretty face; she’s a bona fide fashion It girl, turning the simplest pieces into head-turning statements with an effortless cool that feels totally attainable. From luxe layering magic to those buttery suede textures that practically whisper “hello, fall,” she’s redefining cozy-chic in a way that has me packing my closet with serious upgrades.
What makes Hosk's style so irresistible? It’s that perfect blend of high fashion edge and everyday wearability. To celebrate one of Who What Wear's best fashion muses, I’m pulling back the curtain on the seven trends Hosk has given her stamp of approval on. Spoiler alert: I’m shamelessly planning on borrowing them this season. Ready to revamp your fall wardrobe? Scroll down, shop smart, and let Elsa Hosk's style inspire your best-dressed fall yet.
Plaid Shirts
Plaid is an autumn classic, but this season it’s all about bigger, cozier fits and fresh color twists. Great for layering or throwing on over a tee, plaid instantly adds that easygoing vibe we all crave when the weather cools down. It’s familiar but feels new.
Bottega Veneta
Draped Checked Cotton-Seersucker Blouse
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Doen
Holde Top
Gap
Flannel Tie-Waist Top
Suede Jackets
Suede jackets are having a serious moment now that fall dressing is at the top of everyone's minds. Soft, buttery, and just the right weight for those crisp autumn mornings, they bring texture and warmth without feeling bulky. Pair them with anything from jeans to dresses for that cool-yet-polished look.
Helsa
The Schoolhouse Jacket in Suede
Zara
Faux Suede Cropped Jacket
Suede
Natalie Suede Jacket
Elodie the Label
Elodie Hayes Vegan Suede Jacket
Satin Pants
Satin pants might be the season’s surprise star. Sure, they were trending in spring, but to see them come back is a feast for the eyes. Comfortable enough to lounge in but polished enough to step out, satin pants bring a sleek vibe that makes any simple white t-shirt look ten times more elevated.
Vince
Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
Reformation
Gale High Waist Satin Pants
Vince
Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
Silk Laundry
Bias Cut Pants
Layered Shirts
Layering is the name of the game—think mixing crisp cotton button-downs over each other or simple tank tops over t-shirts. While the latter has been reminiscent of end-of-summer outfits, rethinking layering (especially when tonally different, like in Elsa's outfit, above) makes this fall style tip feel fresh.
Helsa
Classic Oversized Shirt in Tech Poplin
MANGO
Slim Fit Stretch Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Lace-Trim Details
Lace trims are popping up everywhere, adding a subtle, feminine touch to otherwise laid-back layers. It’s the perfect little detail that makes any outfit feel a bit more special without trying too hard.
Zara
ZW Collection Asymmetric Lace Dress
Beaufille
Miuccia Skirt
Zara
Embroidered Midi Lingerie Skirt
Zara
ZW Collection Lace Halter Top
Satin Shirts
'70s-inspired Satin button-downs are quietly stealing the spotlight. Perfect for layering under sweaters or wearing solo, they add just enough shine to make even the simplest outfit look polished and ready for colder temperatures as fall settles in.
Helsa
The Silk Charmeuse Shirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Drop Shoulder Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Satin Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
Bomber Jackets
Bombers are back—but way sleeker and more luxe than before. This season, it’s all about streamlined shapes and rich fabrics that can make a casual outfit feel way more put-together.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.