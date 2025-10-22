Sorry, But Jennifer Lawrence’s French Twist and Moody Lip Are All I Can Think About RN

Jennifer Lawrence instantly made headlines when she arrived at the 20th Rome Film Festival for a screening of her latest project, Die, My Love. What else would you expect from the Oscar winner clad in a set straight from the Dior S/S 26 ready-to-wear collection? The runway to red carpet pipeline is certainly something to buzz over, but it's her glam that's truly keeping me up at night. (Just beauty-editor things.)
It's effortless and understated in true J.Law fashion, but that's precisely why I've been unable to forget the look since Monday. With a flash of a camera lens, Lawrence has exhibited a masterclass in French-girl glam—and I've taken notes.
Let's start with the swoon-worthy hairstyle of the night: an intentionally tousled French twist coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell. Usually, swoops like these are sleek and polished, but I love how Lawrence's has more of a top-knot feel with tons of texture. Her face-framing tendrils are pulled loose, and her eyebrow-grazing bottleneck bangs are fluffier than ever with a slight wave. It's like the unbothered, cool-girl version of a twisted chignon, and I now have four photos at various angles living in my Favorites folder.
As for Lawrence's makeup, I'm officially calling it the French-girl fall trifecta: soft-matte skin, a subtle flick of inky eyeliner, and a moody lip. I'm currently waiting with bated breath for celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell to drop the product lineup, but it's clear that she dressed Lawrence's pout with a rich, glossy berry situation. I'm personally planning on wearing the hue all season long, so I've done my fair share of product research for the perfect, berry-stained bloom of color. Scroll ahead to discover my all-time favorites, and when I do eventually I.D. the exact lippie on Lawrence (peak journalism!), you can trust I won't gatekeep.
Shop Moody Lip and French Twist Staples
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Riri
Violette_FR
Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick in Bonbon Myrtille
Deborah Pagani
Large DP Pin
Sisley Paris
Phyto-Rouge Shine in 42 Sheer Cranberry
Dior
Rouge Dior on Stage Lipstick in 496 Berry Attitude
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.