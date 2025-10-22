The Chicest Celebrity Outfits of Fall 2025 and How I'm Recreating Each

Photo of Ayo Edibiri in Paris wearing fall 2025 outfit.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
in Features

Fall is finally here, and with it comes the best kind of inspiration—chic, cozy, and instantly enviable celebrity outfits that make you want to revamp your fall wardrobe ASAP.

This season, stars like Kendall Jenner, Ayo Edibiri, Jennifer Lawrence, and more are serving up looks that are effortlessly stylish and surprisingly easy to recreate. Whether it’s a cool layered leather jacket, a statement short, or a perfect mix of casual and polished vibes while avoiding the paparazzi at the RItz Paris, these outfits are all about feeling good and looking even better without the hassle.

The best part? You don’t have to hunt high and low to get the look—I’ve broken down each outfit with pieces you can actually shop right now. Ready to refresh your fall style? Scroll down and start shopping the story all of the best celebrity outfits of fall 2025.

Zoë Kravitz

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zoë: Baseball tee + Semi-Sheer Maxi Skirt + Ballet Flats

Ayo Edebiri

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ayo: White longsleeve tee + Navy tailored shorts + Navy Sweater + Kitten Heels

Hailey Bieber

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey: White tee + Leather jacket + Baggy Jeans + Flip Flops

Jennifer Lawrence

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer: Button-down shirt + Sweater vest + Trench coat + Gray jeans

Kendall Jenner

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kendall: Gray trench + Knitted Headscarf + Loafers

Laura Harrier

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Laura: Brown jacket + Blank tank + Slim-fit pants + Navy sweater

Alex Consani

Photos of celebrity street style fall 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Alex: Camel sweater + Camel pencil skirt + Black kitten mules

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

Latest
You might also like