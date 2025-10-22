The Chicest Celebrity Outfits of Fall 2025 and How I'm Recreating Each

This season, stars like Kendall Jenner, Ayo Edibiri, Jennifer Lawrence, and more are serving up looks that are effortlessly stylish and surprisingly easy to recreate. Whether it’s a cool layered leather jacket, a statement short, or a perfect mix of casual and polished vibes while avoiding the paparazzi at the RItz Paris, these outfits are all about feeling good and looking even better without the hassle.
The best part? You don’t have to hunt high and low to get the look—I’ve broken down each outfit with pieces you can actually shop right now. Ready to refresh your fall style? Scroll down and start shopping the story all of the best celebrity outfits of fall 2025.
Zoë Kravitz
On Zoë: Baseball tee + Semi-Sheer Maxi Skirt + Ballet Flats
Michael Lauren
Katya Raglan 3/4 Sleeve Tee
Lioness
Endless Maxi Skirt
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
Ayo Edebiri
On Ayo: White longsleeve tee + Navy tailored shorts + Navy Sweater + Kitten Heels
Zara
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Rue Sophie
Ecole Short
Almina Concept
Oversized Wool/Cash Sweater
Mango
Mona Slingback Pump
Hailey Bieber
On Hailey: White tee + Leather jacket + Baggy Jeans + Flip Flops
Kotn
Women's 90's Tee
Zara
Faux Leather Jacket
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flop
Jennifer Lawrence
On Jennifer: Button-down shirt + Sweater vest + Trench coat + Gray jeans
H&M
Oxford Shirt
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater Vest
Heartloom
Beatriz Trench Coat
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Kendall Jenner
On Kendall: Gray trench + Knitted Headscarf + Loafers
Bernardo
Belted Trench Coat
ASOS Design
Wool Knit Triangle Scarf in Chocolate
ZARA
Soft Ruched Loafers
Laura Harrier
On Laura: Brown jacket + Blank tank + Slim-fit pants + Navy sweater
H&M
Jacket
Gap
Basic Cami
Loba
Chloe Low Rise Pants
Aritzia
Essential Cashmere Relaxed Crew Sweater
Alex Consani
On Alex: Camel sweater + Camel pencil skirt + Black kitten mules
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.