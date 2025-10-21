Forget the Wrong-Shoe Theory—Zoë Kravitz Just Made the Wrong-Bag Theory a Thing

We all know by now that the innately cool Zoë Kravitz wears whatever she wants and looks chic and effortless 100% of the time. One of her latest outfits is the perfect example of this, and is also proof that she doesn't exactly follow the archaic fashion "rules".
While walking around NYC with Harry Styles over the weekend (a likely thing for her to be doing), Kravitz wore a quintessential fall outfit, consisting of a long black coat over a black sweater and pants, finished off with a baseball cap and loafers. But instead of, say a suede or calfhair bag, she carried one that most leave behind when summer ends: a raffia bag. In fact, it was the same one she carried while strolling throughout Europe and beyond with Styles throughout the summer. Apparently, she likes it and doesn't see a reason to stop carrying it just because the seasons have changed.
The wrong-shoe theory became a thing a few years ago, and it refers to the practice of wearing a pair of shoes that doesn't "match" the rest of your outfit. The wrong-shoe theory is still going strong in 2025, so it's inevitable that the trend would make its way to bags. Kravitz's choice to pair a raffia bag with an all-black fall outfit is pretty much the textbook definition of the trend. But it doesn't apply to just raffia bags—it could be wearing a satin pouch with jeans and sneakers, wearing a fancy dress with an oversized tote, leggings with a beaded bag, and the list of possibilities goes on.
Keep scrolling to see the Zoë Kravitz-endorsed wrong-bag theory and shop bags to mismatch to your outfits.
