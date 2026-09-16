Not Baggy or Skinny Jeans—This New Denim Trend Is About to Be Everywhere This Fall

Denim silhouettes have been shifting for several seasons, and this fall, there's another shape quickly moving to the forefront of the conversation. While baggy jeans have dominated recent years and skinny jeans continue to make their way back into the mix, low-rise bootcut jeans are emerging as the fresh middle ground. The silhouette feels distinctly nostalgic without veering too far into throwback territory, making it an easy update for anyone ready to switch up their denim rotation.
Defined by a lower waist, a streamlined fit through the hips and thighs, and a subtle flare toward the hem, low-rise bootcut jeans have a polished quality that sets them apart from looser denim styles. The proportions feel especially right for fall, when longer hemlines and structured layers naturally start working their way back into everyday outfits. They also have that elusive ability to look both relaxed and pulled-together, depending on how they're styled.
As the new season approaches, expect low-rise bootcut jeans to become a key player in fashion people's wardrobes. The styling possibilities go well beyond their early-2000s associations, and there are plenty of ways to make the silhouette feel current and elevated for 2026. Ahead, discover the outfits proving exactly how to wear fall's rising denim trend.
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Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans Outfits
Get the look: Statement top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats
ZARA
Fringe Knit Top
Levi's
Low Slim Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Belt + Sandals
EB Denim
Rory Layered Long Sleeve
AGOLDE
Low Rise Boot Jeans
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Pointed-toe boots
ZARA
100% Leather Frog Fastening Jacket
We the Free
Monte Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: White top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flats
Ulla Johnson
Rae Short Sleeve Cotton Top
Good American
Vintage Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Fitted T-shirt + Sweater + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Heeled sandals
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Joe's Jeans
The Naomi Jeans
Get the look: White top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats
ZARA
Romantic Volume Top
Madewell
The Low-Rise Loose Jeans
Get the look: Button-down shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flip-flops
LE BOP
Winnie Button Down
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Denim jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats
PARKE
Oversized Denim Jacket
Citizens of Humanity
90s French Straight Jeans
Get the look: Tank + Zip-up jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flip-flops
Los Angeles Apparel
Garment Dye Spaghetti Tank Camisole
Reformation
Colie Stretch Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: T-shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Heels