Not Baggy or Skinny Jeans—This New Denim Trend Is About to Be Everywhere This Fall

The throwback style feels surprisingly fresh for fall 2026.

By
Published In Features
Collage of women wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.
(Image credit: @sarahhsol; @iliridakrasniqi)
Jump to category:

Denim silhouettes have been shifting for several seasons, and this fall, there's another shape quickly moving to the forefront of the conversation. While baggy jeans have dominated recent years and skinny jeans continue to make their way back into the mix, low-rise bootcut jeans are emerging as the fresh middle ground. The silhouette feels distinctly nostalgic without veering too far into throwback territory, making it an easy update for anyone ready to switch up their denim rotation.

Defined by a lower waist, a streamlined fit through the hips and thighs, and a subtle flare toward the hem, low-rise bootcut jeans have a polished quality that sets them apart from looser denim styles. The proportions feel especially right for fall, when longer hemlines and structured layers naturally start working their way back into everyday outfits. They also have that elusive ability to look both relaxed and pulled-together, depending on how they're styled.

As the new season approaches, expect low-rise bootcut jeans to become a key player in fashion people's wardrobes. The styling possibilities go well beyond their early-2000s associations, and there are plenty of ways to make the silhouette feel current and elevated for 2026. Ahead, discover the outfits proving exactly how to wear fall's rising denim trend.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans Outfits

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @hannahlovey)

Get the look: Statement top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @noore)

Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Belt + Sandals

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Pointed-toe boots

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Get the look: White top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flats

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Get the look: Fitted T-shirt + Sweater + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Heeled sandals

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @sarahhsol)

Get the look: White top + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flip-flops

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: Denim jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Get the look: Tank + Zip-up jacket + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Flip-flops

A woman wearing low rise bootcut jeans in 2026.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: T-shirt + Low-rise bootcut jeans + Heels

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor