Sienna Miller's Under-$200 Madewell Dress Is So Chic She Wore It on the Red Carpet

Innately stylish forever It girl Sienna Miller always looks comfortable on the red carpet, which isn't an easy feat. I think the fact that she wears what she likes and doesn't try to step outside the box of her signature style may have something to do with that. Miller's signature style is that of an effortlessly cool bohemian woman who doesn't look too dressed up even when she is, in fact, dressed up, and she just wore an affordable dress that perfectly captures that vibe on the red carpet.

While attending an event for Tiffany & Co. in London recently, Miller wore a dress from fellow British cool girl Alexa Chung's collaboration with Madewell. It's a dark-denim, seamed fit-and-flare midi dress with a low scoop back that rings in at $178 and is somehow still in stock. On the red carpet, Miller paired the dress with a long denim coat and Chloé’s popular over-the-knee Eve Boots, proving that you don't need an expensive designer dress to look chic on the red carpet.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Miller's Madewell dress for yourself along with a few of the brand's other red carpet–worthy items.

Sienna Miller on the Tiffany & Co. red carpet.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co)

Sienna Miller with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

On Sienna Miller: Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash ($178); Chloé Eve Over the Knee Boots ($2090);

