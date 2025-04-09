This Summery Denim Trend Is What Everyone Will Order to Wear With Flats
After wearing 100% cotton straight-leg jeans for months on end, I’m kind of bored. That said, I’m not quite ready to give up jeans yet, even though warmer weather is here. What I am ready to do is invest in a more seasonally appropriate style. Enter Sienna Miller.
While in London recently, Miller was photographed wearing the perfect casual spring outfit, which included the perfect casual denim trend. The trend is wide-leg patch-pocket jeans, which she paired with a blouse, a cardigan, and Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats. Truth be told, it’s been a minute since I considered ordering a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans, but I’m feeling inspired. The sailor pant–inspired jeans look spot-on for spring with a pretty boho blouse or even just a simple tank or T-shirt. And a cropped wide leg always looks best with flats, so that’s how I predict chic dressers will style them for spring and summer.
If you, too, are ready for a new pair of warm-weather jeans, keep scrolling to shop patch-pocket, wide-leg pairs similar to Miller’s.
On Sienna Miller: Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($990)
Shop Patch-Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Don't Trust Everything You Hear About the Return of Skinny Jeans—in L.A., This Non-Fitted Denim Trend Still Reigns
Spotted on Hailey Bieber.
By Eliza Huber
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Tried Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve-Friendly Denim Styles—These Pairs Stood Out
The ultimate A&F curvy jeans review.
By Chichi Offor
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Light-Wash Jeans Always Look More Expensive When Worn With This Elevated Basic
As seen on Zendaya in Italy.
By Allyson Payer
-
Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
Chic and comfortable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025
Courtesy of the street style set.
By Emma Spedding
-
My Most Complimented Everyday Jeans Are on Sale for Just a Few More Hours
Grab them now, or pay full price later.
By Nikki Chwatt