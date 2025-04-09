This Summery Denim Trend Is What Everyone Will Order to Wear With Flats

After wearing 100% cotton straight-leg jeans for months on end, I’m kind of bored. That said, I’m not quite ready to give up jeans yet, even though warmer weather is here. What I am ready to do is invest in a more seasonally appropriate style. Enter Sienna Miller.



While in London recently, Miller was photographed wearing the perfect casual spring outfit, which included the perfect casual denim trend. The trend is wide-leg patch-pocket jeans, which she paired with a blouse, a cardigan, and Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats. Truth be told, it’s been a minute since I considered ordering a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans, but I’m feeling inspired. The sailor pant–inspired jeans look spot-on for spring with a pretty boho blouse or even just a simple tank or T-shirt. And a cropped wide leg always looks best with flats, so that’s how I predict chic dressers will style them for spring and summer.



If you, too, are ready for a new pair of warm-weather jeans, keep scrolling to shop patch-pocket, wide-leg pairs similar to Miller’s.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sienna Miller: Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($990)

Shop Patch-Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans

Reformation Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Le Jean Virginia Wide Leg Jeans $248 SHOP NOW

Madewell Emmett Wide-Leg Jean: Let Down Hem Edition $138 SHOP NOW

J.Crew High-Rise Kickout Jean With Sailor Pockets in Drapey Denim $158 $120 SHOP NOW

Mother Hustler Roller Patch Pocket Sneak Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Joe's The Ellia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Maritime Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

FRAME Le Slim Palazzo Bardot Pocket Wide Leg Jeans $298 SHOP NOW