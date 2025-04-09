This Summery Denim Trend Is What Everyone Will Order to Wear With Flats

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

After wearing 100% cotton straight-leg jeans for months on end, I’m kind of bored. That said, I’m not quite ready to give up jeans yet, even though warmer weather is here. What I am ready to do is invest in a more seasonally appropriate style. Enter Sienna Miller.

While in London recently, Miller was photographed wearing the perfect casual spring outfit, which included the perfect casual denim trend. The trend is wide-leg patch-pocket jeans, which she paired with a blouse, a cardigan, and Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats. Truth be told, it’s been a minute since I considered ordering a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans, but I’m feeling inspired. The sailor pant–inspired jeans look spot-on for spring with a pretty boho blouse or even just a simple tank or T-shirt. And a cropped wide leg always looks best with flats, so that’s how I predict chic dressers will style them for spring and summer.

If you, too, are ready for a new pair of warm-weather jeans, keep scrolling to shop patch-pocket, wide-leg pairs similar to Miller’s.

Sienna Miller wearing a cardigan, wide-leg jeans, and Gucci ballet flats

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sienna Miller: Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($990)

Shop Patch-Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans

Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Le Jean Virginia Wide Leg Jeans
Le Jean
Virginia Wide Leg Jeans

Madewell , Emmett Wide-Leg Jean: Let Down Hem Edition
Madewell
Emmett Wide-Leg Jean: Let Down Hem Edition

High-Rise Kickout Jean With Sailor Pockets in Drapey Denim
J.Crew
High-Rise Kickout Jean With Sailor Pockets in Drapey Denim

Mother Hustler Roller Patch Pocket Sneak Jeans
Mother
Hustler Roller Patch Pocket Sneak Jeans

The Ellia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
Joe's
The Ellia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Maritime Jean -- Menton Wash
DÔEN
Maritime Jeans

Le Slim Palazzo Bardot Pocket Wide Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Bardot Pocket Wide Leg Jeans

Lyra Exposed Button High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Lyra Exposed Button High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸