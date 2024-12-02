Sienna Miller Just Made Me Want to Wear the Jeans I Stopped Wearing Years Ago

Several years back when everyone was wearing frayed-hem jeans, it didn't really feel like a trend. When shopping, a lot of jeans I'd see just had frayed hems and everyone else was wearing them, so that's what I bought. But as time passed, finished hems became the norm on the market, and frayed hems fell by the wayside. Frayed hems weren't something I thought of as being "out" though, per se, I just stopped thinking about them. This brings me to Sienna Miller.

Last week in London, Miller was photographed wearing a casual outfit while out and about, and you guessed it—she was wearing frayed-hem jeans. Her particular jeans wear a slightly cropped pair made of medium-wash denim, and she wore them with an oversized brown sweater and Birkenstock Boston clogs. The effortlessly cool look made me realize my former affection for frayed-hem jeans, and I'm inspired to wear them with my own Birkenstock Boston clogs in the near future.

Keep scrolling if you too have a renewed interest in frayed hems, as I found a few standout fresh pairs to shop.

Sienna Miller wearing a brown sweater and jeans

(Image credit: Nash/Backgrid)

On Sienna Miller: Prada bag; Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($160)

Shop Frayed-Hem Jeans

Luna Piece High Waist Raw Hem Barrel Jeans
Agolde
Luna Piece High Waist Raw Hem Barrel Jeans

Anine Bing Gavin Jeans
Anine Bing
Gavin Jeans

Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans

Madewell, The '90s Straight Crop Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Straight Crop Jeans

+ Net Sustain Classic Cut High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Toteme
Classic Cut High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Raw Hem Crop Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
]Ayla Raw Hem Crop Jeans

The Hustler Patch Pocket High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
Mother
The Hustler Patch Pocket High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Lyra Wide Leg Crop
Citizens of Humanity
Lyra Wide Leg Crop Jeans

Penny High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
Pistola
Penny High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

