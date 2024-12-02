Sienna Miller Just Made Me Want to Wear the Jeans I Stopped Wearing Years Ago

Several years back when everyone was wearing frayed-hem jeans, it didn't really feel like a trend. When shopping, a lot of jeans I'd see just had frayed hems and everyone else was wearing them, so that's what I bought. But as time passed, finished hems became the norm on the market, and frayed hems fell by the wayside. Frayed hems weren't something I thought of as being "out" though, per se, I just stopped thinking about them. This brings me to Sienna Miller.

Last week in London, Miller was photographed wearing a casual outfit while out and about, and you guessed it—she was wearing frayed-hem jeans. Her particular jeans wear a slightly cropped pair made of medium-wash denim, and she wore them with an oversized brown sweater and Birkenstock Boston clogs. The effortlessly cool look made me realize my former affection for frayed-hem jeans, and I'm inspired to wear them with my own Birkenstock Boston clogs in the near future.

Keep scrolling if you too have a renewed interest in frayed hems, as I found a few standout fresh pairs to shop.

(Image credit: Nash/Backgrid)

On Sienna Miller: Prada bag; Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($160)

