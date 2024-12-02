Sienna Miller Just Made Me Want to Wear the Jeans I Stopped Wearing Years Ago
Several years back when everyone was wearing frayed-hem jeans, it didn't really feel like a trend. When shopping, a lot of jeans I'd see just had frayed hems and everyone else was wearing them, so that's what I bought. But as time passed, finished hems became the norm on the market, and frayed hems fell by the wayside. Frayed hems weren't something I thought of as being "out" though, per se, I just stopped thinking about them. This brings me to Sienna Miller.
Last week in London, Miller was photographed wearing a casual outfit while out and about, and you guessed it—she was wearing frayed-hem jeans. Her particular jeans wear a slightly cropped pair made of medium-wash denim, and she wore them with an oversized brown sweater and Birkenstock Boston clogs. The effortlessly cool look made me realize my former affection for frayed-hem jeans, and I'm inspired to wear them with my own Birkenstock Boston clogs in the near future.
Keep scrolling if you too have a renewed interest in frayed hems, as I found a few standout fresh pairs to shop.
On Sienna Miller: Prada bag; Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($160)
Shop Frayed-Hem Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
