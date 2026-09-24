It Can’t Always Be Jeans—Sophisticated Dressers in Milan and L.A. Are Wearing This Classy Trouser Trend Right Now

I spotted Hailey and Iris swapping jeans for elegant pairs of satin trousers. Here's how they're styling them in L.A. and Milan this autumn

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Hailey Bieber holds hands with Justin Bieber wearing a beige chore jacket with satin trousers and kitten heel flip flops.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Alongside the more obvious signs that autumn is settling in and winter is on its way, there are a handful of subtle styling cues giving away the seasonal shift right now. No, we’re not quite bundled up in thick coats and wool scarves yet, but look closely at the fashion crowd, and you’ll notice some of the season’s richer fabrications—satin, silk and velvet among them—beginning to take root.

My favourite of these decadent trends? Satin trousers. Swap them in for your usual jeans, and you immediately have a more polished outfit, with a glossy finish that denim simply can’t replicate. Not convinced? Look to some of the industry’s chicest dressers, who are already working the sophisticated trouser trend into their rotations.

Hailey Bieber holds hands with Justin Bieber wearing a beige chore jacket with satin trousers and kitten heel flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Spotted out this week, Hailey Bieber took a break from her go-to stovepipe jeans, instead leaning into a silky pair of satin trousers to smarten up her look. Styled with a white T-shirt and sleek beige chore jacket, the trousers gave her otherwise simple outfit a considered, elevated feel without looking overdressed.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Not the only one embracing the fabrication. I also spotted Iris Law between appointments in Milan styling the luminous trouser trend, doubling down on the glossy finish with an entirely satin look. She paired her black satin trousers with a satin short-sleeve shirt and brown satin ballet flats, letting the luxe fabrication do all the work.

Iris Law steps outside in Milan wearing a short-sleeved satin button-down shirt with black satin trousers and brown satin ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s more, satin feels particularly well suited to this in-between time of year. Lightweight and fluid, satin trousers don’t necessarily offer the warmth you’ll want once the colder party season properly arrives. For now, though, while temperatures remain relatively mild, they’re an easy way to bring a richer, more polished energy to your everyday styling.

Inspired? Read on to shop the satin trousers I’m recommending below.

Shop Satin Trousers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.