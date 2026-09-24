Alongside the more obvious signs that autumn is settling in and winter is on its way, there are a handful of subtle styling cues giving away the seasonal shift right now. No, we’re not quite bundled up in thick coats and wool scarves yet, but look closely at the fashion crowd, and you’ll notice some of the season’s richer fabrications—satin, silk and velvet among them—beginning to take root.
My favourite of these decadent trends? Satin trousers. Swap them in for your usual jeans, and you immediately have a more polished outfit, with a glossy finish that denim simply can’t replicate. Not convinced? Look to some of the industry’s chicest dressers, who are already working the sophisticated trouser trend into their rotations.
Spotted out this week, Hailey Bieber took a break from her go-to stovepipe jeans, instead leaning into a silky pair of satin trousers to smarten up her look. Styled with a white T-shirt and sleek beige chore jacket, the trousers gave her otherwise simple outfit a considered, elevated feel without looking overdressed.
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Not the only one embracing the fabrication. I also spotted Iris Law between appointments in Milan styling the luminous trouser trend, doubling down on the glossy finish with an entirely satin look. She paired her black satin trousers with a satin short-sleeve shirt and brown satin ballet flats, letting the luxe fabrication do all the work.
What’s more, satin feels particularly well suited to this in-between time of year. Lightweight and fluid, satin trousers don’t necessarily offer the warmth you’ll want once the colder party season properly arrives. For now, though, while temperatures remain relatively mild, they’re an easy way to bring a richer, more polished energy to your everyday styling.
Inspired? Read on to shop the satin trousers I’m recommending below.
Shop Satin Trousers:
Zara
Satin Drawstring Trousers
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in six other shades.
H&M
Viscose Satin Trousers
These also come in burgundy.
Reformation
Celine Low Rise Silk Wide Leg Pant
The low rise cut gives these glossy trousers a more wearable energy.
Toteme
Satin Wide-Leg Pants
These tap into the cropped trouser trend that's taking off right now.
ALMADA
Bias Satin Wide-Leg Pants
I normally turn to Almada for their knitwear, but they have an incredibly chic selection of trousers available too.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
The drawstring finish ensures a comfortable fit.
& Other Stories
Drawstring Satin Trousers
Style these with a silky shirt for sophisticated silhouette.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.