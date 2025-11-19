Instead of Leggings and Sneakers, Fashion Girls Are Wearing Puffer Jackets With These Non-Skinny Pants and Boots

It's officially puffer jacket season in New York, and I have mixed emotions. On the one hand, I love the cloud-like warmth and instant coziness that the outerwear provides, but on the other hand, I always struggle to figure out how to style a puffer without leggings and sneakers. Luckily, Olivia Munn is giving me some style inspiration, showing that the puffer jacket can feel polished and elevated when paired with jeans and boots.

Yesterday, while leaving the Today show in NYC, Munn was spotted wearing a chic winter outfit that included a short gray puffer jacket, wide-leg jeans, and black ankle boots. Yes, it may sound and look simple, but what made it noteworthy were a few things: the color of the jacket, which felt fresher and different from classic black; the almost funnel-neck design, which is very 2025; the wide-leg jeans, a dressier alternative to leggings; and shiny pointed-toe leather boots, which created an overall sleek and sophisticated appearance.

Puffer jackets aren't what they used to be—sporty, casual, and "basic"—and that's why they're having a moment. Designers are leaning into the style, introducing elevated details like funnel necks, built-in scarves, sleek hardware, and high-quality fabrics that make them feel more fashion-forward than ever before. With these upgrades, we can expect the style set, which may once have been apprehensive about wearing a puffer anywhere other than the gym, to fully embrace them for dressier moments and pair them with wide-leg jeans and boots like Munn.

Keep scrolling to see Munn's outfit for yourself and to shop the best puffer jackets, wide-leg jeans, and ankle boots to re-create her look.

