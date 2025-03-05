Spotted in the Paris Airport: The Coolest Sneaker Trend to Wear With Leggings RN

As you may have heard, it's Paris Fashion Week, which means—among other things—lots of models at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Understandably, models are usually some of the best-dressed at whatever airport numerous models need to fly in and out of at any given time, even when dressed down (as most of us are for multi-hour flights).

One of the models that landed at CDG in Paris this week was Barbara Palvin, who was dressed simply in an oversized black sweatshirt and black leggings. On her feet was the shoe trend that I find looks best with leggings: chunky '90s-style sneakers. Last year, I actually reported that everyone in Paris was wearing chunky sneakers. That's still the case from what I've seen, so I suspect that Palvin fit right in while wearing her legging-and-chunky sneaker outfit. (Side note: I'm also seeing a lot of chunky sneakers with metallic details like Palvin's, so bonus points if that's what you choose to wear with your leggings.)

Keep scrolling to see Palvin's chill Paris airport outfit and shop similar sneakers for your own collection.

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym bag; New Balance sneakers

Shop Chunky Sneakers to Wear With Leggings

New Balance 1906R Running Shoes $175 SHOP NOW

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW

Asics GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Alo Runner Sneakers $185 SHOP NOW

On Cloudtilt Athletic Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW

LOEWE + On Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers $550 SHOP NOW