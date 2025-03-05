Spotted in the Paris Airport: The Coolest Sneaker Trend to Wear With Leggings RN

As you may have heard, it's Paris Fashion Week, which means—among other things—lots of models at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Understandably, models are usually some of the best-dressed at whatever airport numerous models need to fly in and out of at any given time, even when dressed down (as most of us are for multi-hour flights).

One of the models that landed at CDG in Paris this week was Barbara Palvin, who was dressed simply in an oversized black sweatshirt and black leggings. On her feet was the shoe trend that I find looks best with leggings: chunky '90s-style sneakers. Last year, I actually reported that everyone in Paris was wearing chunky sneakers. That's still the case from what I've seen, so I suspect that Palvin fit right in while wearing her legging-and-chunky sneaker outfit. (Side note: I'm also seeing a lot of chunky sneakers with metallic details like Palvin's, so bonus points if that's what you choose to wear with your leggings.)

Model Barbara Palvin wearing leggings at the airport in Paris

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

Model Barbara Palvin wearing leggings at the airport in Paris

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym bag; New Balance sneakers

Shop Chunky Sneakers to Wear With Leggings

1906r Running Shoes
New Balance
1906R Running Shoes

Nike Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

Asics Gt-2160 Unisex Sneakers
Asics
GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Unisex Sneakers

Alo Runner - Gravel
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner Sneakers

Salomon Xt-6 Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

Cloudtilt Athletic Sneaker
On
Cloudtilt Athletic Sneakers

Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike
P-6000 Sneakers

+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
LOEWE
+ On Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

