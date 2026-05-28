Cool L.A. Moms Have Said Goodbye to Slip Dresses—They're Wearing This Chicer Summer Alt Instead

The appeal of a slip dress is the simple fact that they are one of the easiest things to wear. You quite literally just slip into them. When it's hot and you barely want to be stimulated at all, a slip dress offers a sexy and simple reprieve.
But Barbara Sprouse reminded us that there are more simple summer dress options. Puff sleeve dresses are just as easy to wear as a slip dress and look just as romantic. They're perfect for when you don't feel like showing as much skin but still want the ease of throwing something light on quickly and still looking good regardless.
Another perk to the puff sleeve dress is that it's an easy canvas. Sprouse styled hers with simple ballet flats, a cylindrical bag, and her frenchie. She could have easily worn it with any other combination of shoes and bag and still looked incredible. And that's exactly why we'll be adding a handful of puff sleeve dresses into our summer wardrobe rotation. Our slip dresses could use a break anyway.
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