This Former Fashion Don't Is Making a Quiet Comeback Among Cool Women in Their 60s

While out in London, Madonna wore a T-shirt that said, "It's about f*cking time." It could have been about anything, but we'd like to think it was about the return of the Canadian tuxedo, which she was also wearing.
The denim-on-denim look is often touted as a fashion don't, but it's long been a do. Jeans are a classic, so why not wear them in the most extreme way? Nothing can go wrong when you're working with something so timeless. Plus, unlike with other fabrics, all of the denim doesn't feel particularly overwhelming. Instead, it makes it really easy to style statement pieces or go more subtle, like Madonna. "It's about f*cking time" is right. Justice for the Canadian tuxedo!
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.