Every fashion capital has its unique charm, but there’s just something about New York style that always gets me.

With style icons like Chloë Sevigny and The Olsens amongst their own, no one masters effortlessly cool quite like the New Yorkers. So, when a trend starts gaining traction on the city’s streets, you can bet I’m paying attention. And this week, I spotted a skirt style that I knew instantly was going to take off.

A voluminous retort to the pencil skirt trend that's proliferated for the past few years, this swishy silhouette brings movement and drama, with generous folds of fabric creating a full, circular shape.

Whilst this skirt naturally pairs well with slim-fitting shirts for a sleek finish, I find myself drawn to a more-is-more approach—think square-shaped jackets, oversized knits and plenty of texture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A key transitional piece as we move towards the warmer months, the generous fabric provides coverage while still feeling light, and it’s roomy enough to layer up with tights—or even leggings—when there’s still a chill in the air. Then, as temperatures rise, go bare-legged and pair a circle skirt with strappy sandals or ballet flats for a chic warm-weather look.

Inherently glamorous—perhaps due to the voluminous shape that feels synonymous with the silhouettes debuted in Christian Dior's iconic "New Look" collection of 1947—this skirt trend offers an easy way to give your outfits an elegant overhaul.

To shop the skirt that feels just as relevant now as it did nearly 80 years ago, read on to discover our edit of the best circle skirts below.

SHOP CIRCLE SKIRTS:

Zara Voluminous Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW This subtle burgundy shade pairs so well with brighter spring colours, such as baby blue and light pink.

COS Gathered A-Line Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW Be quick—this is well on its way to selling out.

H&M A-Line Denim Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Style with the matching shirt or pair with a simple white tee.

The Row Harley Skirt £2080 SHOP NOW This elegant skirt adds a sophisticated energy to any outfit.

COS Linen A-Line Maxi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW This features an elasticated waistband for a relaxed and comfortable fit.

Miu Miu Technical Fabric Skirt £1380 SHOP NOW Style with a wind-breaker for a Miu approved look.

Massimo Dutti Flounce Midi Skirt With Contrasting Detail £100 SHOP NOW The voluminous finish means that this moves with you beautifully as you walk.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW This also comes in a green and white printed style.