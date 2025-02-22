The Pretty Skirt Trend That’s Made Stylish New Yorkers Forget All About Jeans and Leggings

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Every fashion capital has its unique charm, but there’s just something about New York style that always gets me.

With style icons like Chloë Sevigny and The Olsens amongst their own, no one masters effortlessly cool quite like the New Yorkers. So, when a trend starts gaining traction on the city’s streets, you can bet I’m paying attention. And this week, I spotted a skirt style that I knew instantly was going to take off.

New York Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A voluminous retort to the pencil skirt trend that's proliferated for the past few years, this swishy silhouette brings movement and drama, with generous folds of fabric creating a full, circular shape.

Whilst this skirt naturally pairs well with slim-fitting shirts for a sleek finish, I find myself drawn to a more-is-more approach—think square-shaped jackets, oversized knits and plenty of texture.

New York Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A key transitional piece as we move towards the warmer months, the generous fabric provides coverage while still feeling light, and it’s roomy enough to layer up with tights—or even leggings—when there’s still a chill in the air. Then, as temperatures rise, go bare-legged and pair a circle skirt with strappy sandals or ballet flats for a chic warm-weather look.

New York Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Inherently glamorous—perhaps due to the voluminous shape that feels synonymous with the silhouettes debuted in Christian Dior's iconic "New Look" collection of 1947—this skirt trend offers an easy way to give your outfits an elegant overhaul.

To shop the skirt that feels just as relevant now as it did nearly 80 years ago, read on to discover our edit of the best circle skirts below.

SHOP CIRCLE SKIRTS:

Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt
Zara
Voluminous Midi Skirt

This subtle burgundy shade pairs so well with brighter spring colours, such as baby blue and light pink.

Gathered A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Gathered A-Line Midi Skirt

Be quick—this is well on its way to selling out.

A-Line Denim Skirt
H&M
A-Line Denim Skirt

Style with the matching shirt or pair with a simple white tee.

Harley Skirt in Viscose
The Row
Harley Skirt

This elegant skirt adds a sophisticated energy to any outfit.

Linen A-Line Maxi Skirt
COS
Linen A-Line Maxi Skirt

This features an elasticated waistband for a relaxed and comfortable fit.

Technical Fabric Skirt
Miu Miu
Technical Fabric Skirt

Style with a wind-breaker for a Miu approved look.

Massimo Dutti, Flounce Midi Skirt With Contrasting Detail
Massimo Dutti
Flounce Midi Skirt With Contrasting Detail

The voluminous finish means that this moves with you beautifully as you walk.

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

This also comes in a green and white printed style.

Black Cord Tie Waist Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Black Cord Tie Waist Midi Skirt

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸