Vanessa Lee is a Who What Wear editor in residence, aesthetic nurse, certified face reader, and founder and CXO of The Things We Do.
If you’ve ever found yourself lingering on TikTok skin videos or secretly wanting someone to just tell you which Asian beauty products are actually worth it, this is your moment. I’ve been deep in the world of K-beauty and J-beauty since 2010, long before it was trending, and growing up in Southern California (and living in Koreatown for years), I’ve learned exactly where the real gems are hiding. Some of these spots are classics I’ve loved for years, and others are newer buzzy boutiques that you absolutely have to visit. Together, they make the perfect little beauty adventure. Think of this as a fun beauty tour filled with the exact spots you’ll want to revisit again and again. And if you're not a SoCal native, most of my favorite products are available to shop online. Keep scrolling for my top stops and shopping picks.
FIRST STOP: THE 626—THE HEART OF J-BEAUTY & K-BEAUTY ON THE EASTSIDE
The 626 has always felt like its own world, full of family-run shops, late-night eats, and beauty stores tucked between noodle houses and bakeries. I grew up coming here with my mom, wandering the aisles of 99 Ranch, always excited for the food, the treats, and the feeling that there was something new to discover. That same warmth and buzz still lives in the neighborhood today. It’s familiar and rich with culture, making it the perfect place to begin an Asian Beauty Crawl that feels both nostalgic and so much fun.
Takashima: Your J-Beauty Immersion
Address: 1330 South Fullerton Road #106–108, Rowland Heights, California 91748
Start at Takashima, a pure J-beauty boutique that feels like stepping directly into a beauty store in Tokyo. It can seem overwhelming because there is so much to discover, but take your time and don’t be shy to ask one of the beauty consultants to help! There is a large cosmetic area with a concentration on makeup as well as a vast skin-and-hair section.
What to look for: eye shadows, J-beauty skincare masks, press-on nail art, and sunscreen
Insider tip: The sunscreen wall is unmatched. Test textures before choosing!
Decorte
Eye Glow Gem Skin Shadow Dewy Glow
Shibuyala Black: Trendy, Sleek, and Highly Curated
Address: 18495 Colima Road Unit 6, Rowland Heights, California 91748
Just minutes away, Shibuyala Black feels like the cooler, more editorial sister in the Shibuyala family. You’ll find the buzziest K-beauty toners and J-beauty sunscreens alongside products in-the-know girlies stash for themselves. Shopping here feels very trendy and insider. There are lots of beauty tools to choose from, ranging from basic to luxury, and there is even a personal massager area for women. A truly complete offering!
What to look for: Lashes, mochi lip masks, hair products, and all of the beauty tools!
Insider tip: The new-arrivals section is always worth checking first.
SHISEIDO
Tsubaki Premium Repair Hair Mask
PlayLab Beauty: Pasadena's Clean, Chic Beauty Gallery
Address: 25 North Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, California 91103
Before heading downtown, stop at PlayLab Beauty, a bright and beautifully organized boutique that makes shopping feel intuitive and soothing. Everything is arranged by step, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned skincare lovers who want to refine their routines.
What to look for: Most of the products are so great for sensitive skin that needs clearing, but they also carry feminine-care products!
Insider tip: Ask for help building a starter routine. The team is very thoughtful and experienced.
Arencia
Fresh Green Rice Mochi Cleanser
NEXT STOP: THE 213—LITTLE TOKYO & KOREATOWN
The 213 is where L.A.’s diversity really shines with enclaves like Little Tokyo and Koreatown buzzing with cafés, beauty shops, and markets that feel straight out of Seoul or Tokyo. I spent much of my college and post-college years here, soaking up its energy and constant sense of discovery. It’s full of hidden gems and the perfect next stop on an Asian Beauty Crawl.
JS K Beauty: Little Tokyo’s Hidden Skincare Gem
Address: 333 South Alameda Street, Los Angeles, California 90013 (Inside Little Tokyo Market Place)
Your first downtown stop is JS K Beauty, a compact but well-stocked store filled with affordable and iconic J- and K-beauty favorites. It’s a perfect place to grab daily essentials and explore gentle, effective formulas.
What to look for: Haruharu toners, Mediheal masks, Kosé cleansing oils
Insider tip: The sheet-mask aisle is worth the trip alone.
Mediheal
Madecassoside Essential Sheet Mask
Shibuyala Koreatown: The Trendy Hybrid Stop
Address: 3465 West 6th Street, Suite 180, Los Angeles, California 90020
The Koreatown Shibuyala location blends the sleek aesthetic of the 626 shop with K-town’s energy and fast-moving beauty trends. Expect a fresh mix of Japanese classics and Korean innovations.
What to look for: Anua toners, Shiseido Perfect Whip, Etude House tints, Dynasty Cream
Insider tip: This store gets new imports quickly, so always check the display at the entrance.
SHISEIDO
Senka Perfect Whip Facial Cleanser
SM Korea Beauty: The K-Beauty Playground
Address: 3300 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, California 90020
End your crawl at SM Korea Beauty, a bright, colorful beauty boutique that feels like a mini department store in Seoul. It’s full of premium skincare, trendy formulas, and rows of sheet masks that could keep you stocked all year.
What to look for: History of Whoo, O Hui, Round Lab SPFs, Abib sheet masks
Insider tip: Weekdays are calmer and easier for browsing.
The history of Whoo 후(后)
Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate Special
My Asian Beauty Edit: 10 Shoppable Favorites I Love, Use, and Genuinely Recommend
MOTONZEN
Heroine Scenario Lash Moonlake
Delicate, fluttery lash segments that look like your lashes—just better.
VICREA
Honey Deep Moist Hair Oil
A weightless, honey-infused hair oil that leaves strands glossy and soft.
SANA
New Born Perfect Eyebrow Pencil
A trifunctional brow pencil that creates natural, beautifully defined brows.
KOJI
Dolly Wink My Best Liner Liquid Eyeliner Deep Black
Sharp, precise, jet-black liner with a brush tip that never bleeds.
KISSME
Puchi Mochi Lip Scrub
A plush, gentle scrub for smoother, pillowy lips.
QUALITY 1ST
Derma Lasersuper Vc100 Ex
A powerful Japanese vitamin C essence that brightens and refines.
fwee
Lip & Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot
Soft, blurred pigment for lips and cheeks with a modern, pudding-matte finish.
Haruharu Wonder
Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence
A glow-boosting, barrier-strengthening essence enriched with black rice.
Abib
Heartleaf Facial Mist Calming Spray Set
A soothing mist duo that calms irritation and refreshes skin instantly.
A cushiony, hydrating moisturizer powered by botanical bean extracts.