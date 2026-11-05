Call it an occupational hazard, but as a seasoned editor who lives and breathes fashion trends, the only shoes on my mind lately have been heels. Thanks to the revival of some Millennial classics like the Valentino Rockstud and sky-high Louboutins, pumps are having a serious moment again. Sorry loafers, but we could be in for a high-glamour winter.
The turning point for me was a pair of black peep-toe heels. Ever since I got my hands on a pair (that I wore to both parties and the office), I’ve been thoroughly convinced that there isn’t a more stylish, wearable shoe. Granted, I know that we've all been wearing flats for comfort and ease, but I wholeheartedly believe that they're the type of silhouette that make even the most simple outfit look good—and it seems Sienna Miller agrees.
Taking a stroll through LA, the It girl was pictured in a black mini dress and a loose grey blazer, perfectly finished with a toe-baring pair of stilettos. Yes, this look would have worked with a ballet flat, but there is something about the vampy feel of a velvet peep toe that added a touch of luxury to the look.
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Now, I’m not saying this heel is going to replace your loafers indefinitely (I mean, on icy surfaces even Sienna herself would struggle), but if you're looking for a way to elevate a pair of jeans-and-nice-top or maxi dress on a night out, peep-toe heels are a fail-safe way to do just that, especially when you choose a pair with a low heel. Convinced? Scroll down to shop the best styles below.
Shop the Best Black Peep-Toe Heels
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules
A who What Wear UK editors favourite.
Tony Bianco
Sandra High Heeled Mule Sandals
The glossy finish adds a cooler edge.
STEVE MADDEN
Rollout Mesh Heeled Mules
This mesh iteration would be perfect for festive season.
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
This Mango pair has been all over my social media feeds as of late.
Topshop
Wren Heels
From the angular heel to the velvet fabric, this pair looks so much like Sienna's.
SAM EDELMAN
Jeanie Leather Heeled Mules
A walkable heel if I've ever seen one.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Open Toe Mule
Victoria Beckham's favourite pair.
ANONYMOUS COPENHAGEN
Mazy 55 Leather Mules
What's not to love about this 100% leather pair?
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70
Bury me in these heels.
Jude
Cave leather mules
A pair for the cool girls.
Manolo Blahnik
Jada 70 Leather Mules
I've yet to find a pair of Manolo's I don't adore.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.