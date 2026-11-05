Even Sienna Miller Agrees—This “Dated” Shoe Trend Is Picking Up Where Your Loafers Left Off

Sorry naysayers, this divisive trend might just be the coolest shoe to wear now, and today Sienna Miller proved exactly that.

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peep toe heel trend sienna miller 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Call it an occupational hazard, but as a seasoned editor who lives and breathes fashion trends, the only shoes on my mind lately have been heels. Thanks to the revival of some Millennial classics like the Valentino Rockstud and sky-high Louboutins, pumps are having a serious moment again. Sorry loafers, but we could be in for a high-glamour winter.

The turning point for me was a pair of black peep-toe heels. Ever since I got my hands on a pair (that I wore to both parties and the office), I’ve been thoroughly convinced that there isn’t a more stylish, wearable shoe. Granted, I know that we've all been wearing flats for comfort and ease, but I wholeheartedly believe that they're the type of silhouette that make even the most simple outfit look good—and it seems Sienna Miller agrees.

peep toe heels trend sienna miller 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taking a stroll through LA, the It girl was pictured in a black mini dress and a loose grey blazer, perfectly finished with a toe-baring pair of stilettos. Yes, this look would have worked with a ballet flat, but there is something about the vampy feel of a velvet peep toe that added a touch of luxury to the look.

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Now, I’m not saying this heel is going to replace your loafers indefinitely (I mean, on icy surfaces even Sienna herself would struggle), but if you're looking for a way to elevate a pair of jeans-and-nice-top or maxi dress on a night out, peep-toe heels are a fail-safe way to do just that, especially when you choose a pair with a low heel. Convinced? Scroll down to shop the best styles below.

Shop the Best Black Peep-Toe Heels

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.