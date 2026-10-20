Peep-Toe Pumps Are Trending Again—Here's How They're Different Than 2009

If anyone could usher the peep-toe into a new era, it's Anya Taylor-Joy. The actress's ability to reinterpret even the most retro trends into something that feels fresh and modern is uncanny. Case in point: her Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. So chic.
She was recently spotted in France wearing a black shift dress with a cape. It's a deceptively simple look supercharged by subtle flourishes, like the delicate mesh of her black peep-toe heels. We've definitely left the chunky stacked heels and platform-style peep-toes of the early 2000s in the past. Today's cheeky toe-baring styles are much more interesting, from velvet to unusual vamps and even a bit of PVC. In other words, the contemporary version of the trend has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites, including ATJ's exact shoes.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
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Shop Anya Taylor-Joys Exact Peep-Toe Pumps
Giuseppe Zanotti
Guepiere Mules 105
Peep the 4" heel, too.
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Toteme
Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals
A sling back? A sandal? A mule? This shoe is doing the most.
Retrofete
Analu Heels
Wear these to your next Gatsby-themed party.
Sam Edelman
Tinslie Heels
This french merlot color is to die for.
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Sammie 100 Mules
Simply stunning with mesh and a bow.
Prologue Shoes
Slate Ankle Strap Stiletto Pumps
A strappy patent leather stiletto adds another element of fun with a playful peep toe.
Amie Rafa
Audrey Peeptoe Suede Mules
The luxe look of suede for less than $175!
Tony Bianco
Matrix Pumps
A suede stiletto with just a strap of PVC turns these pumps into peep toes.
Tony Bianco
Sofia Lace Heels
It's giving bachelorette party vibes.
Favorite Daughter
Yamine Ankle Strap Sandals
Stunning in velvet.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Mask Mules
Of course Posh delivers a peep toe with some spice.
Schutz
Liv Peep Toe Heels
What's more interesting, the color or the shape of the heel?
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.