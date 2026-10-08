Behold, the 7 Most Beautiful, Interesting and Stylish Shoes of Winter
Let's talk about shoes, specifically the shoe styles that are set to define winter 2026. The runways were filled with plenty of noteworthy pairs, but after hours of research, the seven trends below stood out to me most. Come, see and gawp in wonder...
When it comes to winter dressing, practicality usually wins. We're accustomed to seeing sturdy boots, sensible flats and weather-resistant shoes dominate our wardrobes once the temperature drops. But looking at the seasonal runways, I couldn't help but notice that the shoe trends for winter 2026 are taking a rather more fanciful turn. From sumptuous slippers to metallic heels, satin finishes and statement wedges, the biggest shoe trends feel less concerned with practicality and much more interested in personality.
If you read our autumn shoe-trend report, you'll know there are already some key styles to have on your radar this season. But now that winter is well and truly in sight, I've been looking more closely at the autumn/winter 2026 collections, and there are some new trends that keep appearing again and again. One clear takeaway: there's a strong '80s thread running through many of them, with pointed toes, sculptural heels and sleek silhouettes cropping up across the runways.
Whilst you could argue that the below styles aren't necessarily the shoes you'd reach for when practicality is your only concern, perhaps that's the point. After years of fashion being so focused on restraint, there's something refreshing about wanting our clothes to be a little more fun again. And if you're looking for ways to make your wardrobe feel fresh, shoes are the perfect place to start. One truly fabulous pair can make the jeans, trousers and coats you already own feel entirely new. The trends below? They're up to the task and then some. Scroll on to see them.
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7 Shoe Trends That'll Dominate Winter 2026
1. Stretch It Out
Style Notes: It's winter, so I think a boot is a logical starting point when it comes to the subject of footwear for the season ahead. Whilst there were several styles that felt core to 2026, the biggest boot trend by far was the sock boot, reimagined. Yes, there's something distinctly nostalgic about the sock boot's return this winter. The silhouette had major moments in both the '80s and the noughties, particularly in its ankle-skimming form, but this season it feels sleeker and considerably more grown-up.
The key difference is the rise: rather than stopping at the ankle, the newest versions pull up to the knee—or even higher—creating a long, streamlined line under skirts and dresses. Chanel's mint-green pair with a contrasting white toe cap is one of the runway standouts, whilst Calvin Klein offers a more pared-back beige leather version with a block heel. It's a surprisingly chic way to make a statement without relying on a fussy silhouette.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Remy Stretch Knee Boot
Chanel
Thigh High Boots
Arket
Stretch Knee Boots
Saint Laurent
Stretch Leather Knee Boots
2. Give Them the Slip
Style Notes: Slippers might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about winter shoe trends, but this season they're looking decidedly more luxurious than your typical pair. The runway versions feel less like something you'd wear around the house and more like an elegant alternative to a loafer or flat, thanks to sumptuous fabrics, embellishment and rich textures.
Annie's beaded style and Connor Ives' pointed brocade interpretation are perfect examples of this, whilst I'm rather taken with Sam Edleman's feathered pair. I particularly like the idea of wearing them with jeans or wide-leg trousers to make everyday outfits feel a little more unexpected.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
The Row
June Suede Mules
Toteme
Velvet Venetian Slippers in Saffron
Sam Edelman
Khai Feather Mules
3. Propped Up
Style Notes: We might be on the cusp of winter, but with a fresh fashion month under our belts, spring/summer 2027 is also at the forefront of our minds. And something we saw across both seasons? The resurrection of wedges. Set to be big news next year, it's clear that A/W 26 offered an early indication that wedges are about to have another major moment.
Paloma Wool showed round-toe slingbacks in a rainbow of colours, with a khaki-green pair styled with matching trousers feeling especially chic. Diesel experimented with the shape across sandals, heels and boots, whilst Sportmax went full '80s with a bright-red, square-toe style. They're certainly not the most obvious winter shoe, which is precisely what makes them feel so fresh.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
High Olivia Mules
Alaïa
Calf Hair Wedge Shoe
Aeyde
Suede Wedge Boots
Boden
Wedge Mary Janes-Black Croc Embossed
4. New Heights
Style Notes: The loafer has been widely considered a wardrobe mainstay for years, but this season it's getting a distinctly more polished update. Adding a heel instantly changes the proportions of the classic collegiate shoe, making it feel dressier while retaining much of the practicality that has made loafers so popular.
Chanel's white version, complete with its interlocking Cs emblem in silver, feels particularly chic, whilst Tod's keeps things beautifully classic with a sharp square toe. If you're looking for a shoe that bridges the gap between your everyday wares and something a little more dressed-up, this could be the one.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Suede Loafers
ZARA
Heeled Loafers
Zimmermann
Patent Leather Loafer Pumps
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
5. Molton Moment
Style Notes: If there's one shoe trend that's guaranteed to make an outfit feel more fabulous, it's gold. Metallic footwear isn't exactly new, but this season it's particularly attention seeking, with everything from mules to full-on boots being given the gilded treatment.
Christian Dior's bow-adorned heels are a particularly beautiful example, whilst Sergio Hudson's mock-croc knee-highs prove that gold doesn't have to mean delicate or dainty. Either way, these are shoes that are meant to be noticed, and I think that's precisely the appeal.
Shop the Trend:
The Row
Liisa Kitten D'Orsay Leather Pumps
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jassi 50 Stiletto Crackled Metallic Boots
ALAÏA
Metallic Leather Ballet Flats
M&S
Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Peep Toe Sandals
6. Walk on the Wild Side
Style Notes: Animal print is having a major impact across winter 2026's shoe trends—I clocked mock croc, zebra and even doe prints within a few minutes of starting my hours-long research stint. But if I have to choose one animal-print trend to tell you about, it's undoubtedly snake, no less because it cropped up in the collections of more designers than I can count.
Unlike some other motifs, snake print has a surprisingly neutral quality, with the taupes, browns and beiges making it almost as easy to wear as a basic black shoe. Isabel Marant embraced the print across its boots, whilst Victoria Beckham's almond-toe courts offer a particularly elegant take. Think of it as a souped-up neutral: familiar enough to go with everything, but interesting enough to make an outfit more impressive.
Shop the Trend:
Anthropologie
Embossed Snake Print Leather Slingback Heels
Isabel Marnt
Jany Snake Print Knee Boot
Reformation
Blaine Flat
Next
Snake Print Heeled Ankle Boots
7. Gemstone Finish
Style Notes: I always think there's something about satin footwear that feels especially right for winter evenings. Perhaps it's the contrast between the delicate, glossy texture and the darker, heavier clothes we tend to wear at this time of year. Either way, top designers seem to agree with me.
Balmain's chartreuse-green pair brings a playful '80s energy, whilst Ferragamo's deep-plum style feels much more sophisticated. From jewel tones to softer pastel shades, the message is clear: satin shoes are an easy way to make even the simplest winter outfit more special.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.