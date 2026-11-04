Adidas lovers, you've landed on the right page. It's a new month, and with it comes a fresh sighting of a stylish celebrity in Adidas sneakers. The shoes are not the classic Sambas or Gazelles, but the Japan sneakers, and none other than Hilary Duff was spotted wearing them.
This week, while heading to a workout in Studio City, Duff was photographed wearing white Japan sneakers with black stripes. She paired them with black leggings, a chunky gray sweater, and a black Chanel 25 bag. The casual yet chic look offers an easy-to-recreate outfit formula worth bookmarking and wearing whether you're in L.A. or NYC and heading to Pilates, the supermarket, or the movies.
Adidas Japan sneakers aren't new. In fact, they've been around since 1964. However, this low-profile style has returned from the archives and been reissued over the years. While they're just as classic and versatile as Gazelles and Sambas, they remain an under-the-radar favorite. They aren't worn by the masses, which may be part of their cool, effortless appeal.
Whether you have a pair tucked away in the back of your closet or have been eyeing them for a while, consider this your sign to bring them out or buy them and wear them in 2026. There are endless ways to style them but if you run into a style rut, take a cue from Duff and pair yours with leggings and a sweater. Keep scrolling to shop the Adidas sneakers.
Shop Adidas Japan Sneakers:
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The exact pair that Duff owns.
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You can't go wrong with this classic black-and-white pair.
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This colorway would fit in really well with my neutral wardrobe.
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The green stripes feel very retro.
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I'd style these with white jeans and a tee.
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So expensive-looking.
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Hurry, these are selling out.
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The burgundy-and-pink combination is so pretty.
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If you're looking for elevated sneakers, these are for you.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.