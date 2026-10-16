FYI, Sienna Miller Found the Non-Basic Heels You Can Wear With Nearly Every Outfit This Fall

Sienna Miller has a way of making even the simplest outfits look incredibly cool, and her latest footwear obsession is further proof. The actress has been spotted wearing the same elegant heels on repeat, and they're quickly becoming one of the most interesting shoe styles to have on your radar this fall. The pair we're referring to? Jude's Mixer Sandals, a sleek, slightly sexy design that feels far more fashion-forward than your average heeled sandals. Available in Black, Red, Bordeaux, Pink, Gold, Silver, and White, they're the kind of shoes that make an outfit feel considered without trying too hard.
What makes Miller's latest shoe choice especially noteworthy is just how many different ways she's styled them. She's worn the heels with everything from relaxed jeans, an oversize T-shirt, and a tan jacket with a sweater draped over her shoulders to loose black trousers, a crisp button-down, and a lightweight long jacket. Both outfits have that effortless, slightly undone quality Miller does so well, with the chic footwear adding just the right amount of interest. She's also paired them with fitted trousers and a fitted leather jacket, proving they look equally cool with tailored pieces.
While classic pumps and minimalist sandals are reliable options, Miller is making a strong case for something with a little more personality this season. The Mixer Sandals are in that sweet spot between statement-making and surprisingly wearable, whether you're dressing up your everyday denim or finishing off a polished fall look. With seven colors to choose from, there's an option for just about every wardrobe, from versatile neutrals to bolder shades. Considering how frequently Miller has been reaching for them, it's safe to say they're more than a one-outfit wonder. Keep scrolling to see how she's styling the Jude heels and shop the exact pair, plus similar options, for yourself.
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How to Style the Jude Mixer Sandals
Get the look: Tan jacket + T-shirt + Sweater + Jeans + Jude sandals
MAUDE CLUB
Lake Trench Coat
Alex Mill
Nottinghill Sweater
Madewell
The Perfect Crewneck Tee
Pistola
Lexi Mid Rise Bowed Straight Jeans
Jude
Mixer Sandals in Red Leather
Get the look: Leather jacket + Fitted trousers + Jude sandals + Sleek sunglasses
Lioness
Rogue Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Cinq à Sept
Kerry Pants
Jude
Mixer Sandals in Black Leather
Le Specs
Le Bijou Oval Sunglasses
Get the look: Vintage T-shirt + Jeans + Jude sandals + Chunky necklace
GANNI
Basic Cotton Relaxed Teddy Forest T-Shirt
AGOLDE
Lana High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans
Jude
Mixer Sandals in Silver Metallic Leather
SHASHI
Byzantine Chain Necklace
Get the look: Long jacket + Button-down shirt + Black trousers + Jude sandals