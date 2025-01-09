Pamela Anderson Just Brought Back the Tights Trend We Thought We Left in the 1980s

As a fashion writer, staying on top of celebrity trends is a crucial part of my job.

Every day, I thoroughly review the latest celebrity outfits to identify the ones most worth covering. With so much time devoted to analysing their style, I’ve developed a personal shortlist of stars who consistently nail the brief. One recent addition to the ranks is actor Pamela Anderson. Sticking to a refined and polished silhouette whilst often incorporating considered nods to a trend here and there, Anderson's outfits always pique my interest.

This week, during the press tour for her latest film, The Last Showgirl, she stepped out in a series of impeccable looks that perfectly encapsulate her uncomplicated approach to elevated dressing. Whilst I was struck by her chic, monochromatic outfits, it was a subtle yet impactful accessory trend which featured in two of her looks that truly caught my attention: Pamela Anderson paired her chic ensembles with 10-denier semi-sheer tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hosiery trend, which gained popularity in the 1980s, aligned perfectly with the polished, professional aesthetic of the decade. From power suits, pencil skirts, and structured dresses, 10-denier tights were the finishing touch that made outfits feel all the more put together. After peaking in the '80s, the trend faded in the late '90s and early 2000s as aesthetics changed. While the 2010s leaned into patterned or nude hosiery, black semi-sheer tights largely took a backseat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While 10-denier tights have never been entirely “out,” their resurgence feels noteworthy after another season dominated by thicker, coloured, or patterned pairs. Their delicate, semi-sheer finish brings an understated sophistication to any outfit. That said, their low denier makes them prone to snags, so investing in a high-quality pair is essential to avoid mishaps during wear and to help keep them looking pristine in between.

Wearing hers with entirely black outfits, Anderson's pared-back approach made the quietly elegant accessory stand out all the more. Inspired by Anderson's elevated interpretation of the "dated" trend, read on to discover our edit of the best 10 denier tights below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST 10 DENIER TIGHTS:

H&M 2-Pack Tights £6 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XS—3XL.

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights £35 £26 SHOP NOW These tights are rip-proof, and now's a great time to shop, as they're on sale.

Marks & Spencer 3pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights £10 SHOP NOW The ladder resist technology will help stop unwanted snagging.

Wolford Individual 10 Denier Tights £35 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Falke Shelina 12 Den Women Tights £17 SHOP NOW I always come back to Falke for their high quality tights range.

Charnos 10 Denier Elegance Tights £7 SHOP NOW This affordable accessory is such an easy way to elevate an outfit.

Hansel From Basel Solid Tights £24 SHOP NOW The stretchy fabrication makes these perfect for all-day styling.