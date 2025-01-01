8 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Year

It's officially the start of a new year, but after an exhausting December and a hectic festive period, frankly, I feel pretty drained. That being said, I've made my resolutions, I'm determined to make some changes, and it's time for me to get energised about 2025. The easiest place for me to start? A wardrobe refresh.

As part of team Who What Wear, I am of course always invested in trying to predict what trends will be dominating the conversations—and my shopping wish list. While designer shows always give us a taste of what's to come, I find that it's our favourite A-listers who are the best at indicating which styles will translate from the runway to our wardrobes. Sure, we're not all heading to red carpets or to host our own brand event like Gigi Hadid or Hailey Bieber, but by now we know that whatever they're spotted in, we'll be snapping up dupes of in almost no time at all.

So from my extensive scrolling, I've narrowed it down to eight top trends that celebrities are backing for 2025, as well as the best pieces to tap into them—whatever your budget.

1. Eighties-Inspired Tailoring

Style Notes: Ever since Hailey Bieber wore this oversized suit to an event, I haven't been able to get it out of my mind. Largely thanks to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 show, Eighties-inspired workwear is definitely back. Think oversized, maximalist silhouettes, broad shoulders, and a shiny loafer as a finishing touch.

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW The perfect silhouette.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Off-White £120 SHOP NOW The slightly oversized fit of this shirt makes it ideal for recreating these Eighties-inspired outfits.

Reiss Belted Wide Leg Trousers in Grey £138 SHOP NOW These dramatic trousers could be styled so many ways.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Definitely get the matching waistcoat.

TOTEME Checked Wool Blazer £820 £492 SHOP NOW Checked blazers feel really Eighties, in the best way.

2. Pleated Skirts

Style Notes: Of all the skirt trends that are set to dominate 2025, pleats is the one that has caught my attention—and plenty of our favourite celebrities', too. While you can opt for more preppy takes, Alexa Chung, Charli XCX and many others are leaning into the grunge mood by styling midi pleated skirts with biker boots and band t-shirts.

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt £139 SHOP NOW I'd style it exactly like this.

Reformation Brinley Skirt £168 £118 SHOP NOW Charli would definitely say this is Brat-approved.

TOTEME Pleated Crepe Maxi Wrap Skirt £480 £288 SHOP NOW Bonus points for the leg split.

ZARA Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW This colour is deliciously good.

& Other Stories Pleated Mini Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Go preppy and style with a shirt and cable knit jumper.

3. Powder Pink

Style Notes: After months of red being the top colour, designers and celebrities seem to be backing powder pink as the must-have hue for 2025, especially in the spring and summer months. Follow Sienna's example and keep things soft by styling your pink pieces with other powdery hues.

Reiss Double Pleat Wide Leg Trousers in Pink £150 SHOP NOW Such a great pair to recreate Sienna's look.

& Other Stories Satin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Powder pink is surprisingly versatile—wear with your favourite neutrals or contrast with rich hues like olive green.

Sezane Richie Coat £240 SHOP NOW It's giving the Pink Ladies, in the best way.

Arket Brocade Blouse £77 SHOP NOW Such a cool, Scandi vibe.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW This delicate cashmere jumper is a dream piece that will hard for you from winter to spring.

4. Leopard Print Bags

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: A-listers like Laura Harrier and Kate Moss have called it—leopard print bags are the style to carry in 2025. Imbued with a Seventies, rock 'n' roll vibe, these stylish totes instantly make an outfit look 100x more glamorous.

YSL Le 5 À 7 Bea €4500 SHOP NOW Laura's exact tote.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW Speaking of Kate Moss... This bag is from her collab with Zara.

COS Quilted Micro Bag £35 SHOP NOW So cute!

ALAÏA Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag £3500 SHOP NOW Another iconic designer number.

5. Capes and Drapes

Style Notes: A-listers are always a step ahead when it comes to evening wear trends, and one thing I've noticed recently is the prevalance of dramatic drapery and capes. Go full glam with a caped look, or look for dresses, skirts or tops with a striking drape or cape detail.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Asymmetric Cape-Effect Silk-Crepe Midi Dress £5400 SHOP NOW The colour, the drape, the hemline—I love it all.

Arket Draped Neck Top £87 SHOP NOW The drop back makes this top even more glamorous.

Ghost Rayna High Neck Low Back Maxi Dress £123 SHOP NOW The perfect black-tie wedding dress.

H&M Draped Cape Blouse £65 SHOP NOW Simply stunning.

COS Scarf-Detail Double-Faced Wool Cape £125 SHOP NOW Add a caped touch to any outfit with this wool pullover.

6. Vintage-Wash Denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When it comes to effortlessly cool, off-duty looks, Gigi Hadid is the tastemaker I always look to for inspiration. Recently, I've noticed that her denim preference has heavily leaned towards classic, vintage-wash blue styles. To really lean into the look, opt for the straight-leg fit.

AGOLDE High Rise Stovepipe Frayed Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW My personal go-tos.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Annina High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - 30” £300 SHOP NOW Our editors are such fans of Citizens of Humanity jeans.

COS Shift Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW The perfect wash.

H&M Straight Regular Jeans £38 SHOP NOW H&M has some of the best denim on the high street.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I can definitely picture Gigi in these.

7. Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Brown has steadily held a top position in the fashion lover's world for the past year, but more recently I've noticed that celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge are backing it as a sophisticated option for evening wear. Pro tip—style with gold accessories to make the brown appear really warm and elegant.

Reformation Pike Satin Dress £248 SHOP NOW Pair with a pointed-toe heel and you're set.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW The easiest way to tap into a colour trend in winter is through knitwear.

MAYGEL CORONEL Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit £275 SHOP NOW This also ticks off the draping trend!

Reformation Aara Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW Just beautiful.

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Style with a cream knit for an effortlessly cool outfit.

8. Sheer Lace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ok, we won't quite be going as sheer as Zoe (or maybe we will!) but either way, transparent, lace tops, dresses and skirts are going to dominate dressing in 2025. We've already seen this trend peppered into party looks at the end of last year, and you can be sure the trend is going nowhere this year either. In summer, black pieces will make way for white lace, which pairs perfectly with crisp white shirts or tees and flip flops.

H&M Lace Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Add a cashmere knit over the top to balance out the sheerness of the skirt.

Massimo Dutti Openwork Lace T-Shirt With Central Seam £50 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti has so many beautiful pieces right now, but this is one of my favourites.

ZARA Long Lace Dress £23 SHOP NOW The perfect versatile piece to nail the look.