8 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Year

By
published
in Features

It's officially the start of a new year, but after an exhausting December and a hectic festive period, frankly, I feel pretty drained. That being said, I've made my resolutions, I'm determined to make some changes, and it's time for me to get energised about 2025. The easiest place for me to start? A wardrobe refresh.

As part of team Who What Wear, I am of course always invested in trying to predict what trends will be dominating the conversations—and my shopping wish list. While designer shows always give us a taste of what's to come, I find that it's our favourite A-listers who are the best at indicating which styles will translate from the runway to our wardrobes. Sure, we're not all heading to red carpets or to host our own brand event like Gigi Hadid or Hailey Bieber, but by now we know that whatever they're spotted in, we'll be snapping up dupes of in almost no time at all.

So from my extensive scrolling, I've narrowed it down to eight top trends that celebrities are backing for 2025, as well as the best pieces to tap into them—whatever your budget.

1. Eighties-Inspired Tailoring

CELEBRITY TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ever since Hailey Bieber wore this oversized suit to an event, I haven't been able to get it out of my mind. Largely thanks to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 show, Eighties-inspired workwear is definitely back. Think oversized, maximalist silhouettes, broad shoulders, and a shiny loafer as a finishing touch.

Shop the trend:

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

The perfect silhouette.

The Boyfriend: Tencel, Off-White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel, Off-White

The slightly oversized fit of this shirt makes it ideal for recreating these Eighties-inspired outfits.

Belted Wide Leg Trousers in Grey
Reiss
Belted Wide Leg Trousers in Grey

These dramatic trousers could be styled so many ways.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

Definitely get the matching waistcoat.

Checked Wool Blazer
TOTEME
Checked Wool Blazer

Checked blazers feel really Eighties, in the best way.

2. Pleated Skirts

@alexachung wearing a pleated skirt, boots and band t-shirt

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Of all the skirt trends that are set to dominate 2025, pleats is the one that has caught my attention—and plenty of our favourite celebrities', too. While you can opt for more preppy takes, Alexa Chung, Charli XCX and many others are leaning into the grunge mood by styling midi pleated skirts with biker boots and band t-shirts.

Shop the trend:

Pleated Wool Blend Skirt
Arket
Pleated Wool Blend Skirt

I'd style it exactly like this.

Brinley Skirt
Reformation
Brinley Skirt

Charli would definitely say this is Brat-approved.

Pleated Crepe Maxi Wrap Skirt
TOTEME
Pleated Crepe Maxi Wrap Skirt

Bonus points for the leg split.

Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt

This colour is deliciously good.

Pleated Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Mini Skirt

Go preppy and style with a shirt and cable knit jumper.

3. Powder Pink

Sienna wears a cropped blouse, white top, pink corduroy pants, and oversize sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: After months of red being the top colour, designers and celebrities seem to be backing powder pink as the must-have hue for 2025, especially in the spring and summer months. Follow Sienna's example and keep things soft by styling your pink pieces with other powdery hues.

Shop the trend:

Double Pleat Wide Leg Trousers in Pink
Reiss
Double Pleat Wide Leg Trousers in Pink

Such a great pair to recreate Sienna's look.

Satin Shirt
& Other Stories
Satin Shirt

Powder pink is surprisingly versatile—wear with your favourite neutrals or contrast with rich hues like olive green.

Richie Coat - Powder Pink - Recycled Polyamide - Sézane
Sezane
Richie Coat

It's giving the Pink Ladies, in the best way.

Brocade Blouse
Arket
Brocade Blouse

Such a cool, Scandi vibe.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

This delicate cashmere jumper is a dream piece that will hard for you from winter to spring.

4. Leopard Print Bags

Laura Harrier Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: A-listers like Laura Harrier and Kate Moss have called it—leopard print bags are the style to carry in 2025. Imbued with a Seventies, rock 'n' roll vibe, these stylish totes instantly make an outfit look 100x more glamorous.

Shop the trend:

Women's Le 5 À 7 Bea in Pony Hair Leather in Earth and Black
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Bea

Laura's exact tote.

Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag X Kate Moss
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Speaking of Kate Moss... This bag is from her collab with Zara.

Quilted Micro Bag
COS
Quilted Micro Bag

So cute!

Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Another iconic designer number.

5. Capes and Drapes

@rosiehw wearing a cape with trousers

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: A-listers are always a step ahead when it comes to evening wear trends, and one thing I've noticed recently is the prevalance of dramatic drapery and capes. Go full glam with a caped look, or look for dresses, skirts or tops with a striking drape or cape detail.

Shop the trend:

Asymmetric Cape-Effect Silk-Crepe Midi Dress
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Asymmetric Cape-Effect Silk-Crepe Midi Dress

The colour, the drape, the hemline—I love it all.

Draped Neck Top
Arket
Draped Neck Top

The drop back makes this top even more glamorous.

Ghost Rayna High Neck Low Back Maxi Dress
Ghost
Rayna High Neck Low Back Maxi Dress

The perfect black-tie wedding dress.

Draped Cape Blouse
H&M
Draped Cape Blouse

Simply stunning.

Scarf-Detail Double-Faced Wool Cape
COS
Scarf-Detail Double-Faced Wool Cape

Add a caped touch to any outfit with this wool pullover.

6. Vintage-Wash Denim

CELEBRITY TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When it comes to effortlessly cool, off-duty looks, Gigi Hadid is the tastemaker I always look to for inspiration. Recently, I've noticed that her denim preference has heavily leaned towards classic, vintage-wash blue styles. To really lean into the look, opt for the straight-leg fit.

Shop the trend:

High Rise Stovepipe Frayed Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
High Rise Stovepipe Frayed Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

My personal go-tos.

Annina High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - 30”
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Annina High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - 30”

Our editors are such fans of Citizens of Humanity jeans.

Shift Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Shift Straight-Leg Jeans

The perfect wash.

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

H&M has some of the best denim on the high street.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

I can definitely picture Gigi in these.

7. Brown

CELEBRITY TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Brown has steadily held a top position in the fashion lover's world for the past year, but more recently I've noticed that celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge are backing it as a sophisticated option for evening wear. Pro tip—style with gold accessories to make the brown appear really warm and elegant.

Shop the trend:

Pike Satin Dress
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress

Pair with a pointed-toe heel and you're set.

Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Turtleneck Jumper

The easiest way to tap into a colour trend in winter is through knitwear.

Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
MAYGEL CORONEL
Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit

This also ticks off the draping trend!

Aara Silk Dress
Reformation
Aara Silk Dress

Just beautiful.

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

Style with a cream knit for an effortlessly cool outfit.

8. Sheer Lace

CELEBRITY TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ok, we won't quite be going as sheer as Zoe (or maybe we will!) but either way, transparent, lace tops, dresses and skirts are going to dominate dressing in 2025. We've already seen this trend peppered into party looks at the end of last year, and you can be sure the trend is going nowhere this year either. In summer, black pieces will make way for white lace, which pairs perfectly with crisp white shirts or tees and flip flops.

Shop the trend:

Lace Skirt
H&M
Lace Skirt

Add a cashmere knit over the top to balance out the sheerness of the skirt.

Openwork Lace T-Shirt With Central Seam
Massimo Dutti
Openwork Lace T-Shirt With Central Seam

Massimo Dutti has so many beautiful pieces right now, but this is one of my favourites.

Long Lace Dress
ZARA
Long Lace Dress

The perfect versatile piece to nail the look.

Nell Knit Top
Reformation
Nell Knit Top

Add a bralette under your top of choice as above for the ideal date-night outfit.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest