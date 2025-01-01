8 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Year
It's officially the start of a new year, but after an exhausting December and a hectic festive period, frankly, I feel pretty drained. That being said, I've made my resolutions, I'm determined to make some changes, and it's time for me to get energised about 2025. The easiest place for me to start? A wardrobe refresh.
As part of team Who What Wear, I am of course always invested in trying to predict what trends will be dominating the conversations—and my shopping wish list. While designer shows always give us a taste of what's to come, I find that it's our favourite A-listers who are the best at indicating which styles will translate from the runway to our wardrobes. Sure, we're not all heading to red carpets or to host our own brand event like Gigi Hadid or Hailey Bieber, but by now we know that whatever they're spotted in, we'll be snapping up dupes of in almost no time at all.
So from my extensive scrolling, I've narrowed it down to eight top trends that celebrities are backing for 2025, as well as the best pieces to tap into them—whatever your budget.
1. Eighties-Inspired Tailoring
Style Notes: Ever since Hailey Bieber wore this oversized suit to an event, I haven't been able to get it out of my mind. Largely thanks to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 show, Eighties-inspired workwear is definitely back. Think oversized, maximalist silhouettes, broad shoulders, and a shiny loafer as a finishing touch.
Shop the trend:
The slightly oversized fit of this shirt makes it ideal for recreating these Eighties-inspired outfits.
2. Pleated Skirts
Style Notes: Of all the skirt trends that are set to dominate 2025, pleats is the one that has caught my attention—and plenty of our favourite celebrities', too. While you can opt for more preppy takes, Alexa Chung, Charli XCX and many others are leaning into the grunge mood by styling midi pleated skirts with biker boots and band t-shirts.
Shop the trend:
3. Powder Pink
Style Notes: After months of red being the top colour, designers and celebrities seem to be backing powder pink as the must-have hue for 2025, especially in the spring and summer months. Follow Sienna's example and keep things soft by styling your pink pieces with other powdery hues.
Shop the trend:
Powder pink is surprisingly versatile—wear with your favourite neutrals or contrast with rich hues like olive green.
This delicate cashmere jumper is a dream piece that will hard for you from winter to spring.
4. Leopard Print Bags
Style Notes: A-listers like Laura Harrier and Kate Moss have called it—leopard print bags are the style to carry in 2025. Imbued with a Seventies, rock 'n' roll vibe, these stylish totes instantly make an outfit look 100x more glamorous.
Shop the trend:
Speaking of Kate Moss... This bag is from her collab with Zara.
Another iconic designer number.
5. Capes and Drapes
Style Notes: A-listers are always a step ahead when it comes to evening wear trends, and one thing I've noticed recently is the prevalance of dramatic drapery and capes. Go full glam with a caped look, or look for dresses, skirts or tops with a striking drape or cape detail.
Shop the trend:
The colour, the drape, the hemline—I love it all.
6. Vintage-Wash Denim
Style Notes: When it comes to effortlessly cool, off-duty looks, Gigi Hadid is the tastemaker I always look to for inspiration. Recently, I've noticed that her denim preference has heavily leaned towards classic, vintage-wash blue styles. To really lean into the look, opt for the straight-leg fit.
Shop the trend:
Our editors are such fans of Citizens of Humanity jeans.
7. Brown
Style Notes: Brown has steadily held a top position in the fashion lover's world for the past year, but more recently I've noticed that celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge are backing it as a sophisticated option for evening wear. Pro tip—style with gold accessories to make the brown appear really warm and elegant.
Shop the trend:
This also ticks off the draping trend!
8. Sheer Lace
Style Notes: Ok, we won't quite be going as sheer as Zoe (or maybe we will!) but either way, transparent, lace tops, dresses and skirts are going to dominate dressing in 2025. We've already seen this trend peppered into party looks at the end of last year, and you can be sure the trend is going nowhere this year either. In summer, black pieces will make way for white lace, which pairs perfectly with crisp white shirts or tees and flip flops.
Shop the trend:
Massimo Dutti has so many beautiful pieces right now, but this is one of my favourites.
