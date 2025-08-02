The Freaky Jewelry Trend That Tastemakers Are Bringing Back From the Dead

Diamonds... for your feet? Earlier this summer, Leandra Medine Cohen posted a photo of her feet in a pair of rubber Havaianas flip-flops that finished off one of her many creatively layered and highly screenshotted outfits, although it wasn't a novel way to wear a silk scarf or her ability to make a sequin skirt work for school drop off that was the noteworthy take home here—it was the diamond ring affixed to her toe. The author and Substack writer joined the NYC luxury label Aflalo to create a line of fine jewelry not for your wrist, neck, earlobes, or fingers, but for toes.
As the summer progressed, more brands began backing the return of toe rings, Chan Luu and Simuero among them. Seemingly overnight, the accessory that hasn't seen our jewelry boxes since the early 2000s was emerging as the It-girl staple of summer 2025. As if we needed any more controversial shoe moments (flip-flops, mesh shoes, and "sneakerinas" have stirred up enough division), toe rings have to reemerge into the zeitgeist and draw even more sartorial lines in the sand.
Now, before you make any visceral reactions, I highly suggest you take a look at how chic people are styling the toe ring trend this summer so you can at least make an informed decision on whether to love or hate them. If it's the former (the girls that get it, get it), then peruse the shopping options I've pulled together even further down.
How Tastemakers Are Styling the Trend
Leandra Medine Cohen was the first person I clocked to introduce us to this freaky foot accoutrement, but like any out-there trend she puts her stamp of approval on, it wasn't long before I warmed up to the idea myself.
The prevailing idea is to style a statement toe ring with a pair of simple black thong sandals to let the accessory do all the talking (walking?).
Clear sandals like PVC and jelly shoes make for the idea canvas to let a cool toe ring shine through and have its moment.
You already take time to consider your ring stack when getting dressed, so why not take the same energy and apply to downcast towards your feet? Spanish jewelry label Simuero is establishing their chunky dome rings as stackable statement pieces.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.